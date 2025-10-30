Fabrice Canonge Named Chief Executive Officer of Centric Software

Dassault Systèmes, parent company of Centric Software, announces new CEO appointment

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabrice Canonge has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Centric Software, a core brand of Dassault Systèmes, by its board of directors. Canonge succeeds founder Chris Groves, who established Centric Software in 2004, along with its flagship product lifecycle management solution Centric PLM™. Groves moves into a senior advisory role with Dassault Systèmes, an authority and innovator of 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

"We thank Chris Groves for his leadership and vision that have positioned Centric Software as the trusted leader in PLM for more than 20,000 consumer brands worldwide," states Bernard Charlès, Executive Chairman of Dassault Systèmes. "We are fully committed to making Centric Software a world-class brand by drawing on our proven ability to drive global enterprise transformation with virtual twins across key sectors of the economy.

"As we embark on a new chapter in Centric Software's journey, Fabrice has the experience and the drive to lead this new era and take the brand forward, solidifying Centric Software's role in transforming the consumer packaged goods - retail and the home & lifestyle industries."

Canonge will have responsibility for defining and expediting Centric Software's strategic SaaS roadmap to meet evolving customer demands, and for expanding its market leadership with a new generation of AI-powered solutions on the cloud.

Joining Centric Software in 2004, Canonge led European operations before becoming Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing in 2019. He was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2020 and then to President in 2023. With almost three decades of experience in business development in the software industry, Canonge possesses specific expertise in the apparel, high-fashion, luxury goods and retail sectors. He has played a major role in the growth of Centric, particularly in go-to market strategy, expansion to 56 countries and securing key customers such as Hugo Boss, Lacoste, ASICS and many more.

As one of Dassault Systèmes' core brands since 2018—the year it reached unicorn status: a privately held company valued at $1B—Centric Software has completed acquisitions to expand its solution portfolio. With the addition of planning, pricing & inventory, market intelligence and product experience management (PXM) functionality to its lineup, Centric Software is a true concept-to-e-commerce platform provider. Centric Software's AI-powered solutions are recognized by analysts and trusted by small, medium and large brands around the world:

On his appointment, Canonge says, "I want to thank Dassault Systèmes for the opportunity to lead Centric Software and am fully committed to accelerating the brand's growth with end-to-end solutions that enable fast moving consumer goods companies to navigate disruptions, scale and thrive".

Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated AI-enabled enterprise solutions in the fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, consumer electronics, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail verticals. Teams can plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Centric Software® (centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.





the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.





is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins. Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.





leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, with an up to 12% increase in average initial price point.





is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, with an up to 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.





pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

