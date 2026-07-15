Fabrix.ai Selected as the Agentic Operational Intelligence Platform for the AWS Managed Service Provider Recommended Toolkit

Fabrix.ai Becomes the Only Agentic Platform for Autonomous Operations, Among Ten Tools Approved for AWS MSP Tooling Development Funds, Enabling 295+ Validated MSPs to Accelerate Next-Gen Managed Services Delivery

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabrix.ai, the Agentic AI Platform for Autonomous Operations, today announced it has been selected as an approved tool in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Recommended Toolkit. Fabrix.ai is now one of only ten solutions recognized under this program, and the only purpose-built Agentic AI Platform in the toolkit.

Fabrix.ai Agentic AI Platform AWS MSP Program enablement

As an approved tool, Fabrix.ai is eligible for the AWS MSP Marketing and Tooling Development Funds (MDF) benefit, which provides AWS MSP Validated Partners up to $50,000 annually to fund recommended third-party tooling purchases. This means any of the 295+ AWS Validated MSPs, including global leaders such as NTT Data, Capgemini, IBM, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, SHI, Telefónica or new MSPs who want to become part of AWS MSP Program, can leverage these funds to adopt Fabrix.ai as the operational intelligence foundation for their agentic managed services practice.

"Being selected for the AWS MSP Recommended Toolkit marks a defining inflection point for Fabrix.ai," said Shailesh Manjrekar, CMO - AI Strategy, Fabrix.ai. "MSPs are at the center of the industry's shift from labor-driven to AI-driven managed services. Fabrix.ai's agentic platform gives MSPs the operational context layer they need to deploy, govern, and scale AI agents across hybrid multi-cloud environments, accelerating the transition from reactive operations to autonomous, self-healing infrastructure."

He added, "This recognition is the result of over seven months of rigorous technical validation, including completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review, and reflects the depth of what our engineering and go-to-market teams have built. Fabrix.ai is the agentic control plane that MSPs use to ground AI agents in real operational context, reducing MTTR, eliminating noise, and enabling the autonomous resolution that defines the next-generation MSP."

Why Fabrix.ai for Next-Gen MSPs

The AWS MSP program recognizes that the managed services industry is undergoing a fundamental S-curve transition, from people-driven labor arbitrage to AI-driven technology arbitrage. Fabrix.ai is purpose-built for this shift, delivering:

Multi-agentic Orchestrator Context Engine - delivers curated context with optimal token efficiency.

Agentic Data Federation - Unifying observability, ITSM, CMDB, and security telemetry into a real-time Entity-Context-Linking (ECL) Ontology that gives AI agents accurate, verified operational context before acting.

Universal Tooling - integrate with any data source - MCP enabled, API's or legacy devices using runtime MCP wrapper.

AgentOps Lifecycle Management - Orchestrating the full lifecycle of AI agents:trust, govern, secure, deploy, observe, and optimize, progressing MSPs from reactive MTTR to proactive MTTP (Mean Time to Predict) at enterprise scale.

For uX to vX (vibe Xperience) - Vibe Coded user experience with dynamic dashboards, based on customer requirements.

Partner Ecosystem Integration - Native integrations with AWS services, Cisco, Splunk, IBM, and the NVIDIA NIM inference stack through the NemoClaw, DefenseClaw and other agentic runtimes, enabling MSPs to build differentiated offerings on their existing partner stacks.

AWS MSP Tooling Fund: A New Adoption Path for MSPs

AWS MSP Validated Partners receive up to $50,000 in Marketing and Tooling Development Funds annually, now applicable to Fabrix.ai platform purchases. This creates a low-friction, funded adoption path for MSPs building next-gen agentic practices, with AWS tooling funds covering the initial platform investment and Fabrix.ai's subscription model generating ongoing recurring revenue as MSPs scale their customer base.

Availability

Fabrix.ai is available now for AWS Validated MSP Partners through the AWS MSP Tooling Development Funds benefit on AWS Partner Central. Once enrolled Fabrix.ai can be purchased in the AWS Marketplace AI Agent listing MSPs can learn more at fabrix.ai or contact [email protected].

Supporting Quotes - Assure-Prime, AWS Consulting Firm

"Congratulations to Fabrix on being selected as the AgenticOps solution for AWS Managed Service Providers. Built with governance and trust at its core, the platform helps MSPs adopt AI in a way that is reliable, transparent, and ready for real-world production. "said Suprateem Ghosh, Vice President, Assure Prime.

He added "With decades of experience supporting the AWS MSP Program and a proven track record of driving partner success, Assure-Prime is excited to collaborate with Fabrix AI to help AWS partners build AI-first MSP practices. By pairing Assure-Prime's consulting expertise with Fabrix AI's technology, the two companies aim to transform AWS services partners into AI-first MSPs, accelerating their journey into AI-powered service providers while maximizing the value of the AWS MSP Program"

About Fabrix.ai

Fabrix.ai is the Agentic Platform for Autonomous Operations, enabling enterprises and managed service providers to deploy, govern, and scale AI agents across hybrid multi-cloud environments. Built on a patent-pending full-stack, purpose-built, and enterprise grade architecture, the platform delivers real-time operational context that makes AI agents accurate, safe, and auditable at scale. Fabrix.ai is recognized in six Gartner reports, named a GigaOm Leader and Outperformer in AIOps, named in the recent Forrester Landscape report, and is an AWS Partner Network member. Learn more at fabrix.ai.

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Media Contact

Shailesh Manjrekar

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[email protected]

SOURCE Fabrix.ai