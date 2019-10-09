Facebook Contest Offers a Chance to Bask in the Warmth of an Outdoor Fire Pit

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fun doesn't end at sunset. As evenings turn cooler and nights longer, many people may be looking forward to cozying up around a backyard fire pit with family and friends. That is why the Propane Council of Texas is hosting a Facebook Contest for those in the Lone Star State to extend their backyard fun. Texans can enter for a chance to win a propane outdoor firepit by Real Flame Fireplaces and from the Propane Council of Texas.

One lucky winner will receive the Ledgestone Square by Real Flame Fireplaces, a beautiful propane outdoor fire table. Ideal in multiple outdoor settings, it will provide you with a generous amount of heat, with a burner that will generate 65,000 BTUs. Perfect for any crisp fall night or winter evening for one lucky winner.

Cleaner-burning propane fire pits are a smart solution because propane emits almost none of the particulate matter found in wood smoke, and it produces much less greenhouse gas than wood. Plus, there is no messy ash to clean up afterward.

This sweepstakes is void anywhere outside of Texas. No purchase necessary.

Limit one entry per person. Entrant must be 18 years or older.

Click here to read the official contest rules.

Enter our spooktacular contest by visiting the Propane Council of Texas Propane Can Do That Texas Facebook page, scrolling down to our pinned contest post, and commenting with your favorite type of Halloween candy on the pinned Propane Can Do That Texas official Facebook contest post for a chance to win.

One lucky Texas contest entrant will be selected at random as the winner. Contest ends on October 30, 2019. Winner will be announced on October 31, 2019, Halloween, on the Propane Can Do That Texas Facebook page.

