Facelifts Are Getting Younger as Patients Embrace Preventive Facial Rejuvenation

Premier Plastic Surgery Partners physicians report growing demand for natural-looking facelift procedures among patients in their late 30s and early 40s

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients are no longer waiting until facial aging becomes severe before considering cosmetic surgery. According to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), the average age of facelift patients continues to decline as more individuals pursue preventive structural rejuvenation designed to maintain youthful facial contours rather than reverse decades of aging.

Premier Plastic Surgery Partners (PPSP), a national network of leading aesthetic practices, says the trend reflects a broader shift toward earlier intervention and more natural-looking results.

"Today's patients are approaching facial rejuvenation very differently than they did even a decade ago," said Ross A. Clevens, MD, FACS, double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of Clevens Face and Body Specialists, a Premier Plastic Surgery Partners practice. "In our Florida practice, we have always seen patients in their 50s, 60s and beyond for facelift surgery. However, now we're seeing more patients in their late 30s and early 40s seeking surgical rejuvenation before significant skin laxity develops. By addressing the deeper structural changes of aging earlier, we can achieve beautifully natural, longer-lasting results while helping patients avoid the 'overdone' appearance associated with waiting until aging is much more advanced."

Rather than simply tightening the skin, modern facelift techniques focus on restoring the underlying facial support structures responsible for youthful definition. This evolution has helped reduce downtime, improve longevity and create results that preserve each patient's natural appearance.

Dr. Clevens is recognized for advanced facial rejuvenation procedures including the Deep Plane Facelift, Structural Necklift and his philosophy of the Vertical Facelift, which restores facial tissues along their natural vectors of aging rather than pulling the face backward. These techniques are designed to reposition deeper facial structures while maintaining authentic facial expression and identity.

The trend also reflects changing attitudes toward cosmetic surgery. As aesthetic medicine has become more mainstream, patients increasingly view facial rejuvenation as part of a proactive long-term wellness and self-care strategy.

Many patients seeking earlier facelifts have already explored nonsurgical treatments such as neuromodulators, dermal fillers, lasers and skin resurfacing. While these treatments remain valuable for maintaining skin quality and addressing early signs of aging, they cannot correct the deeper structural changes that occur as facial tissues descend over time.

"As patients become more educated about facial aging, they're recognizing that surgery and nonsurgical treatments each have an important role," Dr. Clevens added. "The goal isn't to look like someone else or dramatically change your appearance. It's to preserve your own facial identity while restoring youthful structure in the most natural way possible."

Industry experts expect demand for advanced facelift procedures to continue growing as patients prioritize subtle, individualized results and seek surgeons with specialized expertise in facial anatomy and modern surgical techniques.

About Premier Plastic Surgery Partners

Premier Plastic Surgery Partners (PPSP) is a physician-led alliance of premier plastic surgery and aesthetic practices committed to clinical excellence, innovation and exceptional patient care. By fostering collaboration among nationally recognized surgeons and aesthetic experts, PPSP provides access to advanced technologies, evidence-based treatments, physician education and best practices that enhance outcomes while preserving the individuality of each practice. Through strategic partnerships and shared expertise, PPSP continues to shape the future of aesthetic medicine and deliver world-class care to patients across the United States.

www.premierpspartners.com

SOURCE Premier Plastic Surgery Partners