Premier Plastic Surgery Partners Introduces Revolutionary Junera™ Regenerative Skin Treatment Across Partner Practices

Leading plastic and facial plastic surgeons collaborate to bring next-generation regenerative aesthetics to patients nationwide

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Plastic Surgery Partners (PPSP), a national network of leading aesthetic practices dedicated to advancing excellence in plastic surgery and nonsurgical rejuvenation, today announced the introduction of the innovative Junera™ regenerative treatment across its partner practices.

Developed by Onyxa Medical, Junera represents a new category in regenerative aesthetics, harnessing advanced biostimulation technology to improve skin quality, restore youthful vitality and promote long-term collagen remodeling for both the face and body. The treatment complements surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures while offering patients a scientifically advanced solution for healthier, more youthful-looking skin.

The rollout follows extensive physician evaluation and clinical experience by PPSP physicians who serve as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) for the Onyxa Medical team.

"Regenerative medicine is redefining aesthetic care, and Junera represents one of the most exciting innovations we've seen in years," said Ross A. Clevens, MD, FACS, Founder of Clevens Face & Body Specialists and a Premier Plastic Surgery Partners physician based in Melbourne, Florida. "Our patients increasingly want treatments that not only improve appearance today but also stimulate healthier skin for the future. Junera aligns perfectly with our philosophy of delivering natural-looking, evidence-based results."

Founder of Blackhawk Plastic Surgery in California Dr. Stephen Ronan, Premier Plastic Surgery Partners physician and Onyxa Medical Key Opinion Leader, added, "Junera fills an important gap in aesthetic medicine by offering a regenerative solution that enhances skin quality from within. It integrates seamlessly into comprehensive treatment plans and provides physicians with another powerful tool to help patients achieve meaningful, lasting improvements."

"Patients today are looking beyond temporary cosmetic enhancements—they want treatments that support the biology of healthy aging," said Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel, Premier Plastic Surgery Partners physician and Founder of The Spiegel Center in Boston. "Junera reflects the future of aesthetics by combining scientific innovation with regenerative principles that elevate patient outcomes."

"Having Premier Plastic Surgery as charter members of Onyxa Medical's Founders Circles embodies the commitment I made from day one to put Junera in the hands of the top surgeons in the aesthetics market to take the lead on physician-led education," said Travis Mahan, Founder and CEO of Onyxa Medical. "Being able to collaborate with Dr. Spiegel, Dr. Clevens and Dr. Ronan is a huge honor and we look forward to them helping us advance our understanding of subdermal laser tissue remodeling. "

Junera treatments will be available at participating Premier Plastic Surgery Partners practices, where physicians and aesthetic specialists have received comprehensive education and training on the technology and treatment protocols. Patients can schedule consultations to learn whether Junera is appropriate as a standalone treatment or in combination with surgical procedures, injectables, laser treatments, or other regenerative therapies.

About Premier Plastic Surgery Partners

Premier Plastic Surgery Partners (PPSP) is a physician-led alliance of premier plastic surgery and aesthetic practices committed to clinical excellence, innovation and exceptional patient care. By fostering collaboration among nationally recognized surgeons and aesthetic experts, PPSP provides access to advanced technologies, evidence-based treatments, physician education and best practices that enhance outcomes while preserving the individuality of each practice. Through strategic partnerships and shared expertise, PPSP continues to shape the future of aesthetic medicine and deliver world-class care to patients across the United States.

SOURCE Premier Plastic Surgery Partners