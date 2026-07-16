The Aesthetic Society Names Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel Recipient of Its Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel, founding partner of Premier Plastic Surgery Partners, receives the organizations highest honor recognizing one physician each year whose career has advanced aesthetic medicine through innovation, research, education, patient care, and ethical leadership.

BOSTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society has named Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel, founder of The Spiegel Center, as the recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing more than two decades of contributions to the advancement of plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine through research, innovation, physician education, and patient care.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is The Aesthetic Society's most prestigious individual honor. According to the organization, the award recognizes physicians who have devoted a significant portion of their careers to advancing the aesthetic industry while demonstrating excellence, dedication, high ethical standards, and a passion for innovation in research, education, patient care, or product development.

As aesthetic medicine continues to evolve, the specialty increasingly depends on physicians who not only deliver exceptional patient outcomes, but also contribute to the science behind the field, educate future surgeons, and develop new approaches that improve patient care. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes those whose influence extends well beyond their own practices.

"Dr. Spiegel is truly deserving of the Lifetime Achievement Award," says Mindy Millat of The Aesthetic Society. "Nominated by respected peers, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence throughout his distinguished career. His lasting contributions to the aesthetic industry, exceptional accomplishments, and decades of experience have had a meaningful impact on the field, making this recognition a well-earned honor."

For more than 26 years, Dr. Spiegel has dedicated his career to advancing facial plastic surgery through research, innovation, physician education, and exceptional patient care. A double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, founder of The Spiegel Center, and Chief of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Boston University School of Medicine, he has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications, developed innovative surgical techniques, earned a U.S. patent related to facial plastic surgery, and lectured extensively throughout the United States and internationally. Dr. Spiegel has fundamentally changed the way beauty is evaluated and understood. His surgical techniques are the standard in many areas of facial plastic surgery, and he has some of the most referenced peer reviewed papers in the field.

Since 2009, Dr. Spiegel has also trained facial plastic surgery fellows through one of the country's premier fellowship programs, mentoring surgeons who now practice across the United States and around the world. His contributions to research, education, and innovation have earned widespread recognition throughout his career, including being named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 23 consecutive years, a Boston Magazine Top Doctor for more than two decades, and a Boston Magazine Best of Boston physician. These honors reflect the respect he has earned from both his peers and patients while reinforcing a career dedicated to raising the standard of facial plastic surgery.

"I'm deeply honored to receive this recognition from The Aesthetic Society," said Dr. Spiegel. "I've been fortunate to spend my career learning from extraordinary mentors, working alongside exceptional colleagues, and caring for patients who have trusted me during some of the most important moments of their lives. Every opportunity to conduct research, teach another surgeon, or improve a technique has been driven by one goal: helping patients receive the very best care possible. It is the needs of patients that pushed me to innovate. I've always worked to find creative solutions to seemingly impossible problems."

Throughout his career, Dr. Spiegel has believed that advancing medicine requires collaboration. Whether publishing research, mentoring surgeons, or sharing new techniques with colleagues, he has remained committed to strengthening the specialty for future generations.

That commitment extends beyond the operating room. Dr. Spiegel is also a founding partner of Premier Plastic Surgery Partners, the nation's first physician-led, majority physician-owned partnership platform for plastic and facial plastic surgeons. Premier was established to help independent practices remain physician-led while providing the strategic resources needed to thrive in today's healthcare environment.

"Receiving a lifetime achievement award is both humbling and motivating," Dr. Spiegel said. "Medicine is constantly evolving, and there is always more to learn, more to discover, and more we can do for our patients. I look forward to continuing to contribute to the profession that has given me so much."

About The Spiegel Center

The Spiegel Center, located in Newton, Massachusetts, is a leading facial plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine practice serving patients from across the United States and around the world. Led by Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel, the practice specializes in advanced face and body plastic surgery, complex revision surgeries, aesthetic injectables, laser treatments, hair restoration, and much more. Through patient care, research, and physician education, The Spiegel Center remains committed to advancing the field of facial plastic surgery, and is grateful to be named as the best plastic surgery practice in Boston year after year. Learn more at www.drspiegel.com.

About Premier Plastic Surgery Partners

Premier Plastic Surgery Partners is the nation's first physician-led, majority physician-owned partnership platform dedicated exclusively to plastic and facial plastic surgeons. Founded in 2023 Premier partners with leading practices across the country to provide strategic, operational, and business support while preserving physician leadership and clinical independence. Learn more at www.premierpspartners.com.

SOURCE Premier Plastic Surgery Partners