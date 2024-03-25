Facemoji Keyboard Garners Ninth Place in Top 50 Gen AI Mobile Apps Ranking from Andreessen Horowitz

Facemoji Keyboard AI features offer users an elevated approach to messaging

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facemoji Keyboard, the world's first content-creation keyboard with rich in-app resources, announced today it placed ninth in the Top 50 Gen AI Mobile Apps in Andreessen Horowitz's ranking of Top 100 Gen AI Consumer Apps.

Andreessen Horowitz is a private American venture capital firm. The projects Andreessen Horowitz has invested in include unicorns such as OpenAI and Character.AI. It first released a report on the Gen AI field in September 2023.

Noted for using AI to elevate users' self-expressions and communication, Facemoji Keyboard offers:

AI Bot : All-encompassing knowledge-based bot automatically generates responses to users' questions. It can also provide users with meaningful conversations about any concerns or ongoing troubles they are experiencing.

: All-encompassing knowledge-based bot automatically generates responses to users' questions. It can also provide users with meaningful conversations about any concerns or ongoing troubles they are experiencing. ReWrite: Automatically rewrites users' messages to help adjust overall tone to be more lightweight, fun, and confident. This feature can also adapt messages to different text mediums, from poems to emails.

Automatically rewrites users' messages to help adjust overall tone to be more lightweight, fun, and confident. This feature can also adapt messages to different text mediums, from poems to emails. The Rizz Master: Helps users socialize with each other by breaking the ice and generating responses to keep the conversation flowing.

Helps users socialize with each other by breaking the ice and generating responses to keep the conversation flowing. Magic Avatar and Face Emoji: These features transform users' images into custom sticker sets and avatars in various art styles of their choice. These avatars and stickers can easily be shared in chats, adding personalization to messaging.

These features transform users' images into custom sticker sets and avatars in various art styles of their choice. These avatars and stickers can easily be shared in chats, adding personalization to messaging. Meme Generator: Helps users turn their messages into various funny memes, bringing laughter and flare to everyday communications.

"Facemoji is committed to empowering users to express themselves creatively and confidently," said Natalia Lin, Product Lead at Facemoji Keyboard. "Facemoji AI was released in 2023 and ranking in the top 10 for Gen AI mobile apps within a year speaks volumes about our users' satisfaction."

Facemoji Keyboard has over 550 million global downloads and is available to users in 170+ countries and regions for free on Android or iOS.

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is the world's first content-creation keyboard that allows users to find, design or invent the trendiest and smartest ways to express themselves. With Facemoji, users can fully customize their keyboard and create and share unique expressive designs, so every user can be a modern trendsetter in content creation.

SOURCE Facemoji Keyboard