Facemoji Keyboard Uplevels AI Feature To Help Spark Connections

New Rizz Master boosts relationship acumen through customized dating prompts

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facemoji Keyboard, the world's first content-creation keyboard with rich in-app resources, announced today a new feature: Rizz Master, which utilizes generative artificial intelligence (AI) to help users uplevel their charm in communications across a variety of scenarios.

Facemoji recognizes that everyone struggles at times to express themselves and find the right words, especially when starting new relationships. Tailored for dating and socializing, Rizz Master helps users express themselves and showcase their personality and charm. When using the Facemoji Keyboard in dating (such as Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, Grindr, etc.) and AI chatbot apps (such as C.ai, Talkie, etc.), users can easily access Rizz Master.

The launch of this feature comes on the heels of Facemoji receiving recognition as the Best Mobile App Award for its advanced Gen AI features.

Available now on Android and iOS, Rizz Master enables users to communicate in the following ways:

Amplify Your Personality with Customized Lines: Whether a user wants to highlight their humor, charm, intelligence, or sentimentality, Rizz Master generates customized lines and responses that amplify the user's personality and tone.

Diverse Topics to Choose from: Catering to a wide range of user needs, Rizz Master offers a variety of discussion topics. Users can click on "who you are sending to" and select the relationship stage – from "Ice Breaker" to "Passionate," Facemoji provides topics customized for the user.

Chat Games Feature: Chat games such as "2 Truths and a Lie" and "Roleplay" make conversations more engaging, add an element of fun, and help users get to know each other on a deeper level.

User-Friendly Interactive Design: Rizz Master's easy-to-use, thoughtful design allows users to effortlessly copy and instantly access replies suitable for various relationship scenarios.

"Facemoji is continuingly enhancing the user experience with new features to help them openly express themselves," said Natalia Lin, Product Lead at Facemoji Keyboard. "Rizz Master is the latest example of arming users with the AI tools they need to communicate with confidence and spark new relationships."

Facemoji Keyboard has over 550 million global downloads and is available to users in 170+ countries and regions for free on Android or iOS.

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is the world's first content-creation keyboard that allows users to find, design or invent the trendiest and smartest ways to express themselves. With Facemoji, users can fully customize their keyboard and create and share unique expressive designs, so every user can be a modern trendsetter in content creation.

