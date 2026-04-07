Facility Solutions Group Appoints Chris Papadatos Vice President of FSG New York

Longtime FSG leader to build on strong market foundation and expand opportunities in New York

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group (FSG) announced the promotion of Chris Papadatos to Vice President of FSG New York.

Papadatos has been with FSG for more than a decade and has served in leadership roles of increasing responsibility across the organization, including Service Project Manager, Service Manager, Project Manager, Project Executive, and Director of Construction before stepping into his new role as Vice President of FSG New York.

Chris Papadatos Vice President of FSG New York

In his new position, Papadatos will lead FSG's New York operations while continuing to build on the strong foundation established in the market and support growth in strategic sectors.

"There is only one person who ever came to mind as a successor," said Ricky Tripodo, Executive Vice President of Construction. "Chris has been a model employee, leader, and now entrepreneur for FSG. Serving several roles throughout his career and performing excellently at each. Chris has owned the NYC construction group for years and has become a titan of industry. We are very excited to see the Chris era ushered in for FSG Electric in NYC."

Papadatos said the work he is most proud of is not tied to one milestone, but to the broader impact of helping others succeed.

"My proudest accomplishment at FSG is difficult to pinpoint," said Chris Papadatos. "Rather than a single achievement, I take the most pride in helping others reach their goals and contributing to the overall success of the organization."

As Vice President, Papadatos said he is focused on building on the momentum already established in New York while continuing to expand opportunity in the market.

"As Vice President, I look forward to continuing to build on the strong foundation Ricky Tripodo established in New York—breaking barriers, expanding opportunities, and bringing more medical work into the open shop market," Papadatos said.

Papadatos' appointment reflects FSG's continued investment in leadership development and growth across its construction operations. In New York, that means building on an established foundation, supporting customers across the market, and creating new opportunities for the team and the business.

About Facility Solutions Group

Facility Solutions Group (FSG) is one of the nation's largest providers of lighting, electrical, signage, technology, and energy solutions. Through a national network of local market expertise, FSG helps customers keep facilities safe, efficient, and well maintained.

Media Contact:

Scott Delony

Communications Manager

Facility Solutions Group

(512) 615-6615

[email protected]

https://fsg.com

SOURCE Facility Solutions Group, Inc.