Facility Solutions Group Appoints Jeremy Ripley Chief Operating Officer of Construction

Veteran FSG leader brings more than two decades of operational and field experience to expanded role

DALLAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group (FSG) today announced the promotion of Jeremy Ripley to Chief Operating Officer of Construction, following Jason Zipprian's transition to Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Ripley will oversee construction operations across the organization, with a focus on strengthening collaboration, aligning best practices, and supporting growth.

Jeremy Ripley has been named Chief Operating Officer of Construction at Facility Solutions Group (FSG)

Ripley joined FSG in 2003 as a project superintendent and has advanced through leadership roles over the past two decades, including service project manager, construction project manager, service manager, director of operations, and executive vice president. He played a key role in integrating the Dallas and Fort Worth operations and later led the Dallas market as vice president.

"Jeremy has a deep understanding of our business, our people, and our customers," said Jason Zipprian, Chief Executive Officer of FSG. "Along with the teams he leads, he has been instrumental in the growth of the Dallas market and FSG overall. He has built strong teams, delivered results, and played a central role on some of our largest and most successful projects. He is well prepared for this role, and I'm confident he will strengthen our construction operations across the organization."

Ripley said his immediate focus will be listening to leaders across the company, understanding the needs of each market, and helping teams build on progress already in motion. He described his leadership style as collaborative and service-oriented, with an emphasis on helping others grow and sharing proven practices across the organization.

"I like to listen, and I believe in servant leadership," said Ripley. "My goal is to work alongside our leaders, help them reach their goals, and continue building on the momentum already underway across FSG."

Ripley will maintain a strong presence in Dallas while supporting construction teams across the company. He said he looks forward to expanding successful strategies into additional markets, strengthening customer relationships, and supporting long-term growth across FSG Construction. His leadership philosophy aligns closely with Zipprian's, creating continuity as the company enters its next phase of growth.

About Facility Solutions Group

Facility Solutions Group (FSG) is one of the nation's largest providers of lighting, electrical, signage, technology, and energy solutions. Through a national network of local market expertise, FSG helps customers keep facilities safe, efficient, and well maintained. https://fsg.com

Media Contact:

Scott Delony

Marketing Communications Manager

Facility Solutions Group

512-615-6615

[email protected]

SOURCE Facility Solutions Group, Inc.