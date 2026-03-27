Facility Solutions Group Names Jason Zipprian As Chief Executive Officer

30-Year FSG Veteran and Electrician-Turned-Executive to Lead One of the Nation's Largest Commercial Electrical Contractors

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group (FSG), one of the nation's largest electrical contractors, lighting distributors, and electrical service providers, today announced the appointment of Jason Zipprian as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Jason Zipprian named Chief Executive Officer of Facility Solutions Group

Zipprian, a 30-year FSG veteran, began his career with the company as an apprentice electrician. Over three decades, he advanced through field operations, sales, project management, regional leadership, and executive leadership, building a reputation as both a strong business operator and a committed people developer. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of FSG's Construction division.

The appointment follows a deliberate succession process led by FSG's Board of Directors, who determined that the company's next leader needed to be someone who not only understood FSG's business, but who had also lived its mission from the inside.

"I have every confidence that Jason has both the capability to lead the business and the character to protect the heart of the institution — the part that makes FSG what it is."

— Bill Graham, FSG Chairman of the Board and CFO

Bill Graham, who has served as CEO of FSG since its founding, will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board and CFO, continuing to serve in a senior leadership capacity.

Zipprian expressed enthusiasm for what lies ahead:

"My passion is growth — growing this company, growing our people, and making sure that anyone who walks in the door at FSG can see a real path forward for themselves. We have everything we need for the next 40 years: the people, the foundation, and the mission to guide us."

— Jason Zipprian, CEO-elect

FSG will maintain its corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas. Zipprian and his family will relocate from Corpus Christi, and the company has announced plans to construct a new corporate office on FSG-owned land south of downtown Austin.

About Facility Solutions Group

Founded in 1982, Facility Solutions Group is one of the nation's premier commercial electrical contractors, lighting distributors, and electrical service providers, operating across multiple lines of business and locations throughout the United States. FSG is guided by a commitment to creating excellent jobs, satisfying careers, and a foundation for unlimited achievement for the people who make up the company.

For more information, contact:

Brannon Bourland

Chief Marketing Officer

18773731443

[email protected]

http://www.fsg.com

SOURCE Facility Solutions Group, Inc.