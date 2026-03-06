Facing Growth: about-face Selects Barrett Distribution Centers for Omnichannel Fulfillment

FRANKLIN, Mass., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrett Distribution Centers, a leading third-party logistics provider specializing in eCommerce fulfillment, announced a new partnership with about-face, a New York City-based skincare and cosmetics brand founded by singer and makeup artist Halsey.

Barrett Distribution Centers and About-Face announce a new third-party logistics partnership supporting nationwide eCommerce and retail fulfillment. The Barrett Distribution Centers team celebrates the successful go-live of About-Face operations at Barrett’s Hickory Hill fulfillment facility in Memphis, Tenn.

about-face is now live at one off Barrett's Memphis, Tenn., fulfillment facilities in Hickory Hill, where Barrett provides direct-to-consumer and business-to-business fulfillment services, including retail compliance, returns management and managed transportation services. The centrally located Memphis facility supports about-face's growing national retail distribution while maintaining fast, reliable delivery for direct-to-consumer orders.

"Barrett came highly recommended by our CEO, Francesca Raminella, who previously served as CEO of Beauty By Imagination before leading about-face," said John Lown, vice president of operations at about-face. "Beauty By Imagination is a long-term partner of Barrett, and their experience in the beauty industry, retail compliance and omnichannel fulfillment gives us confidence as we scale. As we expand our retail footprint while continuing to drive high-volume direct-to-consumer demand, Barrett's operational capabilities will make them a critical and dependable partner."

Founded on the belief that no one is just one thing, about-face creates multidimensional makeup for everyone, with a broad skincare and cosmetics line designed to support creative expression across channels.

"We're thrilled to partner with about-face, a fast-growing skincare brand with a deep product line and strong influencer base," said Mark Healy, vice president of customer solutions at Barrett. "Their focus on quality and customer satisfaction aligns with the way we operate and our ability to scale quickly. We look forward to supporting the brand's growth by bringing its products to even more customers."

Barrett's Memphis campus is part of a broader network supporting high-growth eCommerce brands nationwide.

about-face

about-face is a New York City-based beauty brand created by Halsey. Built on the belief that no one is just one thing, the company develops multidimensional makeup and skincare designed to celebrate individuality and creative expression. Focused on performance-driven formulas over hype, about-face creates products that support self-expression across direct-to-consumer and retail channels. The brand continues to expand its retail and digital presence nationwide.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc's fastest growing companies list 15+ times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business. Brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

SOURCE Barrett Distribution Centers Inc.