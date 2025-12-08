No Assembly Required: Barrett Distribution Centers Powers Maxwood Furniture's West Coast DTC Expansion

FRANKLIN, Mass., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrett Distribution Centers, a leading third-party logistics provider recognized for its expertise in eCommerce and omnichannel fulfillment, is proud to announce a new partnership with Maxwood Furniture to support its Western US DTC fulfillment operations. The partnership marks a significant milestone for Maxwood as the company continues to scale its nationwide distribution strategy.

Barrett’s team celebrates the upcoming onboarding of Maxwood Furniture at Barrett’s Montebello facility.

Maxwood Furniture is a global manufacturer of precision-engineered wood furniture with more than 20 years in the market. The company offers several distinct brands and product lines that ship from its US-based distribution centers or directly from its 1.3 million-square-foot factory in Vietnam. Maxwood serves retailers, design and procurement firms, hotel groups and turnkey project companies around the world.

"We walked away from our visit to Barrett's Montebello operations genuinely impressed with the visibility their systems provide," said Heidi Germann, senior manager of operations at Maxwood. "Their integration, reporting and thoughtful approach to network design really stood out. Barrett's geographic footprint fits where we're headed and their team's thoroughness helped us determine the best transition path."

After the initial transition, Barrett will begin planning a Dallas warehouse location to support Maxwood's continued growth.

"We are excited to partner with the Maxwood Furniture brand and team," said Mark Healy, vice president of customer solutions at Barrett. "Our companies are aligned culturally and operationally, which creates a powerful combination to support Maxwood's market-leading growth initiatives."

The launch is scheduled for mid December with outbound DTC order processing beginning shortly after.

About Maxwood Furniture:

Maxwood Furniture is a family-owned and operated import and wholesale business that designs, manufactures, and distributes solid wood furniture products across North America and around the globe. Our products are meticulously engineered in our fully accredited factory to meet or exceed US & EU safety standards. We manufacture using the latest equipment & best materials, including industrial-grade hardware, to create products that are made to last. Our customers range from designers to small independent & large retailers such as Rooms to Go, Jordan's Furniture, and Bernie & Phyl's.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc's fastest growing companies list 15+ times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business. Brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

