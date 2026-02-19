Getting It Squared Away: Barrett Distribution Centers Powers Mary Square's Multichannel Fulfillment Launch

FRANKLIN, Mass., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrett Distribution Centers, a leading third-party logistics provider specializing in eCommerce and omnichannel fulfillment, announced a new partnership with Mary Square, a women's lifestyle and apparel brand based in Apex, North Carolina.

Mary Square is now live at Barrett's Olive Branch, Miss., fulfillment facility, where Barrett supports a network of high-growth eCommerce brands. Barrett’s team celebrates the successful go-live of Mary Square’s operations in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

"After outgrowing our previous 3PL, we needed a scalable partner who could move quickly during a critical time of year," said Kelly Shiley, founder of Mary Square. "Barrett launched us in less than three weeks, ensuring business continuity across two brands and three channels. Watching our first order ship felt like a true fresh start."

Mary Square is known for its colorful, faith-inspired apparel and accessories, including dresses and loungewear. The company blends fashion with purpose, emphasizing uplifting messages, community and charitable giving as part of its brand identity. In addition to women's apparel under the Mary Square brand, the company offers jewelry through its Michelle McDowell brand.

"We are very excited to partner with Kelly Shiley and the Mary Square team!" said Dan Klenkar, vice president of customer solutions at Barrett. "Launching across two brands and three channels in 13 business days required strong collaboration, communication, and operational goals, and we're proud to support their continued growth."

Mary Square's transition to Barrett reflects the growing need for scalable third-party logistics solutions among high-growth, purpose-driven consumer brands seeking operational excellence across multiple sales channels.

About Mary Square

Mary Square is a women-owned lifestyle brand founded by Kelly Shiley. The company creates apparel, accessories and gifts designed to inspire confidence and spread love. What began as a creative outlet and personal recovery journey following postpartum depression has grown into a nationally recognized brand represented in more than 4,000 stores and boutiques. Each product reflects Mary Square's commitment to empowering women and celebrating life's everyday moments.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc's fastest growing companies list 15+ times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business. Brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

SOURCE Barrett Distribution Centers Inc.