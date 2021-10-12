Factor4 Announces Gift Card Integration on Equinox Payments' Voyager App

Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO said, "The customer payment experience and retention go hand-in-hand. Our gift card programs increase retention; and, because we offer a complete omnichannel solution, our partnership with Equinox Payments enhances the overall customer payment experience their merchants can provide to customers."

"Enhancing our Voyager payment application to seamlessly integrate Factor4's gift and loyalty program improves the checkout experience and helps merchants deepen relationships with their customers," said Rob Hayhow, vice president, Equinox Payments. "Voyager extends the convenience of integrated payments and gift wherever a sale takes place: at the POS, in aisles, tableside, curbside or on the road."

The Voyager application runs on the Luxe 8500i and Luxe 6200m terminals and can interface with a POS system for secure, semi-integrated transaction routing or run as a turnkey, stand-alone application. Parameters for payments, gift and loyalty are set using the Equinox HUB estate management system.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 14,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About Equinox Payments

Equinox Payments looks beyond product features to rethink and reimagine the customer payment experience. Equinox Payments LLC. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. The parent company, NBS Payment Solutions, is based in Toronto, Canada and has been a leading provider of electronic payment solutions to the financial industry for over 26 years. For more information about Equinox, visit https://www.equinoxpayments.com.

