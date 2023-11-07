Factor4 Implements Successful Gift Card Promotion for LFRG

Lily Flanagan's Restaurant Group Ran Their Own October Prime Day Gift Card Promotion

BROOMALL, Pa., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, announce that they implemented a successful gift card promotion for Lily Flanagan's Restaurant Group, a six-location Irish pub establishment in Nassau and Suffolk, New York. The promotion ran on the same dates as Amazon's October Prime Day, October 10 to 11, 2023.

Factor4 has helped many merchants generate significant revenue and increase gift card sales by as much as 2700% via gift card promotions using their proprietary Online Gift Card Solution. Blackhawk Network found that, on average, merchants can increase revenue by 37% with proven gift card promotions. Results from Factor4's merchants often exceed that percentage.

LFRG's October Prime Day promotion featured the following: Buy a $100 Gift card, get a $50 free bonus eGift card that expires 6 months from purchase. The total sales generated during the promotion equaled $44,600. During the first 10 days of October featuring no promotion, they sold two gift cards totaling $150. Due to the success of the October Prime Day promotion, LFRG will run a similar promotion from December 1 to 25, 2023. This holiday promotion will feature $20 bonus cards with a 3-month expiration.

"We are thrilled to announce the success of LFRG's gift card promotion," said Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO. "It really shows that any size merchant can compete with the major brands. Our online gift card solution levels the playing field and enables merchants to generate significant revenue without spending a lot of money since we have options for all budgets."

"Factor4 showed us how powerful online gift card promotions can be for generating sales and revenue," said Lauren Salamone of LFRG. "This promotion exceeded our expectations. It brought in new customers and brought back repeat business. We look forward to working with Factor4 for our December gift card promotion."

To learn more about Factor4's omnichannel gift card and loyalty programs or their gift card promotions, contact: 484-471-3963 or [email protected].

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 18,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or [email protected].

SOURCE Factor4