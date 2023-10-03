Factor4 Announces Gift Card Integration with Arrow POS

BROOMALL, Pa., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce their gift card integration with Arrow POS, a business management system that provides a complete POS, marketing and order management solution for restaurants with a core focus on pizzerias.

This integration enables Arrow POS to provide their clients, especially multi-location and franchise restaurants, with an omnichannel gift card solution. It allows restaurants to seamlessly process gift card transactions in-store, online and via mobile devices directly on the Arrow POS platform. Factor4's pooling services allow multi-location and franchise restaurants to seamlessly reconcile gift card funds. Factor4's online gift card solutions enable restaurants to sell plastic and eGift cards directly from their websites and take advantage of Factor4's gift card fulfillment services.

"We are pleased to announce our integration with Arrow POS," said Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO. "Arrow POS is a leading POS provider for restaurant chains and franchises. Factor4 is a leading gift card provider for restaurant chains and franchises so our integration is a perfect combination. We look forward to working with Arrow POS and their clients."

Arrow POS is dedicated to providing our clients with solutions that empower them to succeed in a rapidly evolving market," said Rich Bowman, CEO at Arrow POS. "By teaming up with Factor4 Gift Cards, we are amplifying the capabilities of our point-of-sale systems. This partnership will allow our clients to effortlessly implement sophisticated gift card and loyalty programs that drive customer loyalty and increase revenue.

To learn more about Factor4's integration with Arrow POS or their omnichannel gift card and loyalty programs, contact: 484-471-3963 or [email protected].

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 18,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About Arrow POS

At Arrow POS, we're dedicated to transforming businesses with cutting-edge Point of Sale (POS) solutions. With a focus on innovation, user-friendliness, and unmatched customer support, we empower businesses of all sizes to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. Our customizable POS systems, secure payment processing, and advanced analytics are tailored to meet your specific needs. Join us in simplifying business operations, all while providing the exceptional service your customers deserve.

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or [email protected].

SOURCE Factor4