Factor4 Announces Gift Card Integration With ITWERCS Cloud POS

BROOMALL, Pa., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions for merchants and franchises, announced its gift card integration with ITWERCS. ITWERCS is a cloud-based point of sale platform for restaurants that focuses on transactions, analytics, inventory management, kitchen displays and staff scheduling.

Factor4 CEO, Dan Battista, said: "We are thrilled to announce our integration with ITWERCS. Restaurants are one of our largest verticals and we expect to further our market share as a result of this integration. We are excited to offer our gift card solutions along with marketing and product support to ITWERCS customers."

ITWERCS CEO, Chris Duncan, said: "We have many partners that we work with through our APIs and integrations, Factor4 has shown themselves as a leader in the gift and loyalty market. We've had a great experience working with their team and look forward to providing new gift card opportunities for our merchants from coast to coast."

To learn more about Factor4's integration with ITWERCS or their gift card and loyalty solutions, contact sales@factor4gift.com.

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 11,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com .

ITWERCS was first launched in 2007 inside a major worldwide restaurant brand. In 2017 the core developmental and support team spun the technology into a standalone company, which now provides a hybrid, reliable cloud-based Point of Sale. The ITWERCS platform not only integrates its internal Scheduling, Inventory, Kitchen Display, Online Ordering and Analytics components, but also offers a robust API for existing integrations or products that customers may choose to use. Built by Operators for Operators, ITWERCS provides superior flexibility and features to enable restaurants from single-unit operator up to major chains to grow, profit and focus on customer service. For more information, visit www.ITWERCS.com.

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or 213195@email4pr.com.

