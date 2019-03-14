Factor4 Announces Gift Card Integration with Linga POS by Benseron Hospitality

BROOMALL, Pa., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of stored value card solutions, announced its gift card integration with Linga POS by Benseron Hospitality. Linga POS offers restaurant and retail brands an all-in-one platform for managing transactions, inventory, customer loyalty, consolidated reporting, and online ordering. Factor4 offers gift and loyalty solutions to merchants of all sizes that increase revenue, build brand loyalty and reduce attrition.

Factor4 CEO, Dan Battista, commented: "We are pleased to integrate with Linga POS and help their customers use gift card programs to generate additional revenue and attract new customers." In addition to processing gift card transactions in real-time via Factor4's proprietary platform, RewardOS, merchants using the Linga POS solution will benefit from online reporting, technical support, card production and card marketing.

Linga POS CEO, Onur Haytac, added: "We are excited to announce this important integration with Factor4 as it adds more ways for franchises, retail shops, pizzerias, and bar owners to build their brand and increase their revenue."

To learn more about Factor4's integration with Linga POS, email sales@factor4gift.com.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 11,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com .

About Linga POS

Linga POS is an enterprise-ready cloud-based platform sold globally as the flagship product of Benseron Hospitality. Benseron offers state-of-the-art technology to help restaurant, retail, pizzerias, and bar owners run their businesses more profitably. Benseron offers POS systems that work with mobile tablets, self-serve kiosks, and multiple operating systems. The Naples-based company founded in 2004 is a recognized technology innovation leader with a platform supporting online ordering, enterprise reporting, inventory management, call center integration, customer loyalty, and support for cash discount programs. For more information, please visit www.lingapos.com

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Marketing Director, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or 210989@email4pr.com .

