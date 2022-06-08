Factor4 Announces Gift Card Partnership with Talus Pay

BROOMALL, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, announces their gift card partnership with Talus Pay, a fast-growing technology-driven provider of payment processing solutions for small and mid-sized merchants.

The partnership allows Talus Pay to add an omnichannel gift card solution to their business offerings that enables merchants to seamlessly process gift card transactions in-store, online and via mobile devices on one platform.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Talus Pay," said Dan Battista, Factor4 CEO. "Both companies share the principle of putting customers first. Our partnership enables Talus Pay to provide their customers with the industry's best omnichannel gift card solution. Our gift card solution empowers customers to increase revenue, attract new customers and reduce attrition. We will provide Talus Pay's customers with all the support they need to successfully sell gift cards."

"We are always looking for ways to add value for our merchants. The last couple of years have been challenging for small businesses and this gift card program not only drives brand awareness but gives them an opportunity to increase revenue" says Kim Fitzsimmons, CEO Talus Pay.

To learn more about Factor4's partnership with Talus Pay or their omnichannel gift card and loyalty programs, contact: 484-471-3963 or [email protected].

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations, and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 16,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About Talus Pay

Talus Pay is transforming the payments economy in a way that enables our clients to thrive. We provide custom strategic solutions, responsive client support, and trusted advice from some of the industry's top experts. Whether your company is young and growing or established and global, we have payment processing solutions that will help you meet your customers' needs. Learn more at www.taluspay.com

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or [email protected].

SOURCE Factor4