Factor4 Announces Integration with Campspot Software

BROOMALL, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, the leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, continue their successful gift card integration with Campspot's software. Campspot is the outdoor hospitality industry's leading online reservation system provider, serving over 1,200 businesses across North America. TripSavvy recently awarded Campspot as the Best Campground Management Software because of its intuitive design and features that maximize campground owners' revenue. Factor4's gift card programs enable campground owners to attract new customers and add a new source of revenue.

Dan Battista, Factor4 CEO, said: "Gift cards create happy campers so we are thrilled to integrate our omnichannel gift card solution with Campspot's software. Factor4's solution allows campers to buy and redeem gift cards online and at the campground. It also enables Campspot to provide campers with another contactless payment method." Factor4 leads the gift card and loyalty industry in integrations with ISVs, SaaS companies, and vertically integrated software providers.

The camping industry has exploded in popularity as a result of COVID-19. According to the 2021 KOA North America Camping Report, over 48 million households camped in 2020 with first-time campers comprising 21% or 10.1 million households. Over 60% of these first-time camping households plan to camp the same number of nights or more in 2021. The report found that all campers intend to increase their trips in 2021 as COVID-19 concerns continue.

"We're thrilled about our partnership with Factor4 because campground operators are in the business of selling experiences," said Haley Dalian, marketing manager at Campspot. "There's no better way to head into another record-breaking summer than to offer the unique gift of a camping experience at your property."

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 14,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com .

Campspot crafts reservation software that allows campground owners to adapt and grow their businesses. By empowering operators to more efficiently manage their properties while delivering the most modern online booking experience for their guests, Campspot is setting the standard for what the best all-in-one campground management system can be. Smart features of the software include dynamic pricing, housekeeping management, express check-in, integrated point of sale system, recurring billing, utility metering, and more. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Campspot employs a motivated team of outdoor enthusiasts and tech professionals with decades of experience. To demo the software and learn more, visit software.campspot.com.

