Factor4 Announces Integration with Ordering360

BROOMALL, Pa., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, the leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, today announce their gift card integration with Ordering360, a complete online restaurant technology and food ordering platform. The integration will enable restaurant owners to provide customers with the ability to sell and redeem gift cards online. Restaurant owners may also receive a free custom website, a benefit that is critical as restaurants ramp up after COVID-19.

Dan Battista, Factor4 CEO, said: "We are excited to partner with Ordering360. Unlike other ordering platforms, they enable restaurant owners to keep more revenue and have more control over their branding and services. The fact that we can provide free websites to our restaurant clients helps those clients to more effectively sell gift cards online and generate more revenue."

Statistica data indicate the number of people ordering food from restaurants online is expected to reach over 821 million in 2021. Online purchases of gift cards more than doubled in 2020, outperforming the YoY growth recorded in 2019, according to the United States Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021. The shift to online ordering for both food and gift cards was initiated by COVID-19 and this rapid digital adoption is expected to become permanent shopping behavior.

Mike Rosenbloom, CEO at Ordering360, said: "It is vital for restaurants to defend their brand and not surrender their online identity and customers to opportunistic third party portals. We are thrilled that our partnership with Factor4 now allows our restaurants the ability to have their customers purchase and redeem gift cards directly from their own custom branded website."

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 14,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com .

About Ordering360

Ordering360 is an online ordering company that offers restaurant website design and hosting, mobile app design and hosting, direct marketing, restaurant brand management, contactless transactions, both for dine-in and carryout, integrated gift cards, customer outreach and 24/7 support. For more information on Ordering360, please visit: https://ordering360.com/ .

