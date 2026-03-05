Factor4 Announces New Integration Partnership with Epos Now POS

Empowering Merchants with Omni Channel Gift Card Solutions on an Innovative POS Platform

BROOMALL, Pa., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, a leading provider of omni-channel gift card and loyalty solutions, is excited to announce a new integration partnership with Epos Now, a globally recognized point of sale (POS) provider. This collaboration focuses on merchants of Epos Now seamlessly leveraging Factor4's powerful gift card application directly through their app marketplace.

Epos Now's cutting-edge POS system is designed to help businesses adapt, gain new customers, increase profit, and remain future-proof in a fast-paced market. With easy setup, rapid staff onboarding, and multi-channel readiness, Epos Now users can effortlessly manage every aspect of their business through one system. The partnership with Factor4 adds a dynamic tool to Epos Now's ecosystem, offering merchants this flexible method to integrate gift card sales and redemption into their operations.

"Partnering with Epos Now enhances the overall value we provide to merchants by giving them access to a world-class POS system with an industry-leading gift card solution," said Dan Battista, CEO of Factor4. "We're thrilled to offer this integration to Epos Now's diverse merchant base in hospitality & retail, empowering businesses to drive revenue, increase customer loyalty, and increase operational efficiency."

Key Benefits of the Factor4 and Epos Now Integration:

Seamless Gift Card Integration: Merchants can now offer physical and digital gift cards directly through the Epos Now platform, increasing sales conversion both in-store and online.

Merchants can now offer physical and digital gift cards directly through the Epos Now platform, increasing sales conversion both in-store and online. Real-Time Tracking and Reporting : Factor4's integration works in harmony with Epos Now's real-time reporting features, allowing merchants to easily track gift card sales, redemptions, and balances.

: Factor4's integration works in harmony with Epos Now's real-time reporting features, allowing merchants to easily track gift card sales, redemptions, and balances. Multi-Channel Ready: Ensure smooth and consistent experience across all channels, whether customers are purchasing gift cards online or in-store.

Ensure smooth and consistent experience across all channels, whether customers are purchasing gift cards online or in-store. Boost Customer Loyalty: Factor4's gift card solutions are designed to enhance customer loyalty, bringing repeat business and attracting new customers.

With this partnership, Factor4 and Epos Now are poised to deliver a significant advantage to merchants, providing them with solutions to operate efficiently. Factor4's commitment to offering affordable, reliable, and innovative gift card solutions aligns perfectly with Epos Now's mission to simplify business operations for small & mid-size businesses.

About Factor4:

Factor4 is a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, offering merchants a comprehensive suite of services to drive sales, enhance customer engagement, and boost brand loyalty. With a wide array of physical and digital gift card solutions, Factor4 supports businesses of all sizes in maximizing their revenue potential.

About Epos Now:

Epos Now is a global provider of POS systems designed to help businesses streamline operations, increase profitability, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. With a versatile platform that integrates with hundreds of apps, Epos Now offers an all-in-one solution for managing sales, inventory, customer data, and business insights.

For more information about the Factor4/Epos Now integration, please visit www.Factor4gift.com or contact Factor4 at [email protected] or (844) 444-4013.

For Media Inquiries Contact: [email protected]

