PixlPay Announces Partnership with Factor4 to Expand Gift Card Solutions for Businesses

BATESVILLE, Ark., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PixlPay, an Arkansas-based payment processing and point of sale solutions provider, has announced a new partnership with Factor4 to bring advanced gift card and loyalty technology to merchants across the United States.

Through the partnership, PixlPay merchants will gain access to Factor4's gift card and loyalty platform, allowing businesses to launch branded gift card programs designed to increase repeat business and customer engagement.

Factor4 provides omnichannel gift card technology that enables merchants to sell and redeem gift cards in-store, online, and through mobile channels.

"This partnership is exciting for Factor4 to continue to grow its #1ranked Gift and Loyalty solution with a tremendous partner," said Dan Battista, CEO/Partner of Factor4. "We are thrilled to bring our integrations, our Customer Service and our great products to all merchants to help them grow."

"Gift cards are one of the most powerful tools businesses can use to drive revenue and strengthen customer relationships," said Jesse Parker of PixlPay. "Partnering with Factor4 allows us to provide our merchants with a proven platform that is simple to launch and easy to manage."

PixlPay provides payment processing and point of sale solutions for restaurants, retailers, and service-based businesses. The partnership expands PixlPay's technology offerings and gives merchants additional tools to grow their businesses.

Businesses interested in learning more can visit www.pixlpay.io or www.factor4gift.com .

Media Contact -Jesse Parker -PixlPay - [email protected] - 870-834-9753

Factor4 – 484-471-3963 – [email protected]

SOURCE Factor4