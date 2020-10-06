Factor4 Announces Partnership with Clearent

BROOMALL, Pa., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, the leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Clearent, a payment technology and services leader. This partnership provides Clearent's small-to-medium sized business (SMB) customers with omnichannel gift card and loyalty solutions that encompass in-store, online and mobile strategies. It also provides Clearent SMBs with programs that generate new revenue streams, attract new customers and incentivize existing customers to make repeat purchases.

Clearent Logo

Factor4 CEO Dan Battista commented: "The way consumers buy and redeem gift cards has changed as a result of Covid-19. We are excited to be able to provide Clearent's customers with the latest technology that accommodates these changes. Our robust online gift card solution enables merchants to seamlessly sell eGift cards right from their websites. Our contactless solutions include pay/redeem by phone, email and SMS functionality. Additionally, Factor4 has Gift Card and Loyalty apps in PAXSTORE which allows merchants to utilize their Pax smart terminals."

"We know how important it is for small businesses to create new revenue streams while operating efficiently," said Rory Marr, Clearent's Product Manager. "That is why we are thrilled to offer gift cards through our partnership with Factor4, which can be sold and redeemed across several platforms like our Clearent CORE Technology Suite that is available on the PAX A-Series of devices."

To learn more about Factor4's partnership with Clearent and how their omnichannel gift card and loyalty solutions generate cash flow for merchants, listen to the Clearent Connects podcast featuring Dan Battista here or email [email protected].

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 14,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com .

About Clearent

Clearent is a full-service payment solutions provider that helps small and medium-size businesses securely accept payments through its proprietary, omni-channel platform. Independent software vendors (ISVs) and sales offices receive the tools they need to grow and scale through Clearent's partnership program, which delivers tailored payment solutions, sales models, and portfolio management technologies. Clearent actively pursues the acquisition of ISVs that represent a long-term strategic fit in attractive vertical markets. Headquartered in St. Louis, Clearent processes $20 billion in electronic payments each year and currently serves more than 800 channel partners and 55,000 merchants. To learn more, visit clearent.com .

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or [email protected].

SOURCE Factor4

Related Links

http://www.factor4gift.com

