Factor4 Gift and Loyalty App is Available in PAX Technology, Inc. PAXSTORE

BROOMALL, Pa., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of stored value card solutions, and PAX Technology, Inc., a leading international supplier of secure electronic payment solutions, announce that Factor4's Gift and Loyalty App is available in PAXSTORE. PAXSTORE is an app store for PAX terminal service providers and channel partners to offer customers value-added applications hosted within a secure encrypted environment offering full access control and remote configuration.

Factor4 CEO, Dan Battista, said: "We are excited to be the first Gift and Loyalty App available in PAXSTORE. It reflects our commitment to leading the industry in integrations." The App is available for Android devices and can be downloaded onto the PAX A920, A80 and E500 payment terminals. To learn more about Factor4's Gift and Loyalty App, visit PAXSTORE or email sales@factor4gift.com.

"Factor4 is always looking to the future for how their customers can utilize their solutions," said Heather Hatch, VP of Business Development at PAX. "They have proven this with their commitment to support Android solutions with their Factor4 application on the PAXSTORE for PAX's current and new Android products."

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 11,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com .

About PAX Technology Inc.

PAX is one of the fastest-growing electronic payment solution providers in the world. PAX has been serving the global retail marketplace for over 18 years and has distribution in over 100 countries shipping over 36 million terminals worldwide. PAX offers a complete line of products and services supported by extensive R&D capabilities. In addition to a most competitive pricing model, quality assurance is the company's top priority which enables PAX to have a strong advantage in the marketplace.

