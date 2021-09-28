Factor4 Provides Seamless Gift Card Conversion Process

BROOMALL, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, the leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, has made it even faster and easier for merchants and processors to switch their gift card programs to Factor4. Most of the industry has not yet invested in the technology required or met the demands of the market leaving merchants and processors searching for another gift card solution. Factor4 enables them to convert to their omnichannel gift card solution immediately without any interruption to service, loss of gift card data, or heavy workload.

Dan Battista, Factor4 CEO, said: "We are excited to offer an enhanced gift card conversion process with even more benefits to processors. Factor4 boasts the most integrations in the market; plus, we have invested in robust ecommerce and mobile gift card technology. We do all of the conversion work while providing topnotch customer service to go with our leading gift card solution."

Factor4 no longer requires lists of unused cards or numbers that have not been used. Now cards and numbers can be easily used and automatically added to the system when a merchant runs the first transaction on that card. A list of existing cards/numbers and balances are imported into our system. This upgrade to the API allows Factor4 to import any other gift card processor information.

Processors or merchants interested in seamlessly converting gift card programs to Factor4's omnichannel platform should contact 484-471-3963 or [email protected]. To learn more about the process, visit: https://factor4gift.com/gift-card-conversion/.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 14,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com .

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or [email protected].

