Factor4 to Manage Community Gift Card Program for City of West Fargo

BROOMALL, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, the leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, today announce that they have contracted with the City of West Fargo, ND to rollout the city's "Love Your Local" community gift card program. The program will provide a $25 gift card to over 16,200 households in the city to be used at businesses in West Fargo. The program's goal is to boost residents and businesses that are struggling during the pandemic. Residents will receive the gift cards in late February.

Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO said, "We are excited to help the City of West Fargo implement a successful community gift card program that will enable local businesses to generate revenue, attract new customers and drive repeat visits. It will also provide relief to residents. We will provide gift cards and complete mail fulfillment services to deliver the gift cards to residents. We set up merchants to allow gift card redemption in-store and/or online. Factor4 will provide robust tracking and reporting as well as quickly disperse funds to merchants via our centralized pooling services."

Factor4 specializes in working with cities and municipalities to implement local gift card programs. Often funded with grant money or Covid-19 relief funds, these programs ensure that funds stay local. According to localfirst.com, $68 for every $100 stays in the community when spent at a local business. Furthermore, The American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA) and Institute for Local Self Reliance reported that independent businesses located in areas with Local First campaigns outperformed those in cities without such campaigns.

Melissa Richard, City of West Fargo Communications Director said, "From the first phone call, Factor4 became a partner dedicated to our success. As we started exploring this program, we had a lot of questions about how we would be able to make this an enjoyable experience for the residents using the gift cards and businesses redeeming the gift cards. Factor4 had a solution for every one of those questions, including real-time reporting and the ability to quickly reimburse participating businesses."

To learn more about Factor4's Community Gift Card Programs, contact 484-471-3963 or [email protected].

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 14,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com .

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or [email protected].

SOURCE Factor4

Related Links

http://www.factor4gift.com

