Factory Direct Wholesale Recalls Folding Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Folding mattresses

Hazard: The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Factory Direct Wholesale to receive a free cover, including shipping, to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal standard.

Consumer Contact:

Factory Direct Wholesale at 800-631-0449 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at fdw.recall@gmail.com or online at paylesshere.com and click on the Recall link for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 2,500

Description:

This recall involves Factory Direct Wholesale folding mattresses which can be used as a chair or bed. The gray mattresses were sold in 38 (twin), 53 (full), and 60 (queen) inches wide sizes. They measure 4 inches high when configured as a mattress. Factory Direct Wholesale, Made in China and model number FDW-RJ-38Q, FDW-RJ-53F or FDW-RJ-60Q can be found on the tag on the side of the mattress.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Online at Amazon.com, ebay.com, Newegg.com, Rakuten.com, Wish.com and Walmart.com from April 2018 through January 2019 for about $100.

Importer: Factory Wholesale Direct LLC, of Duluth, Ga.

Manufacturer: Relux Mattress Co. LTD, of China

Manufactured in: China

Recall Date: July 18, 2019

Recall Number: 19-170

