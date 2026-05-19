FADEL Introduces AIVA Intelligence for Real-Time Contract Insights

Newest AIVA capability delivers conversational access to license contract obligations, deal structures, and licensing intelligence

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FADEL, the global leader in brand compliance, rights management, and royalty accounting solutions, today announced the launch of AIVA Intelligence, an AI assistant delivering real-time product assistance, contract intelligence, and performance insights across licensing and compliance operations.

AIVA Intelligence is the latest capability within AIVA, FADEL's AI for Brand Compliance and Licensing Operations. Embedded within FADEL's products, AIVA automates complex licensing and marketing workflows using generative, analytical, and predictive AI alongside purpose-built autonomous AI agents.

With AIVA Intelligence, users can instantly retrieve answers and insights from licensing agreements, policies, and product data through natural language interactions, eliminating the need to manually search across contracts and documentation.

"Organizations are managing increasingly complex licensing ecosystems with growing volumes of contracts, approvals, and compliance requirements," said Tarek Fadel, Founder and CEO at FADEL. "AIVA Intelligence boosts productivity by helping teams cut through that complexity and delivers immediate answers, insights, and guidance in real time."

Turning Licensing Data Into Actionable Intelligence

AIVA Intelligence delivers real-time support and contextual intelligence directly within FADEL workflows, helping finance, legal, licensing, marketing, and compliance teams make faster and more informed decisions.

Key capabilities include:

Instant conversational answers across contracts, policies, and product data

Context-aware intelligence built around an organization's licensing dataset

Detailed insights into licensing agreement terms, distribution rights, financial obligations, and royalty terms

Natural language access to legal, deal terms, and performance intelligence

Real-time knowledge base support embedded directly within FADEL applications

By leveraging contract and deal intelligence, AIVA Intelligence helps organizations reduce manual effort, improve operational efficiency, and minimize compliance risk across increasingly complex licensing ecosystems.

Purpose-Built AI for Licensing and Brand Compliance

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, AIVA is purpose-built for the unique demands of licensing operations, brand governance, and marketing compliance. Connected to FADEL technology and client-specific datasets, AIVA understands the relationships between agreements, usage rights, financial terms, approvals, products, and regulatory obligations across the enterprise.

The launch of AIVA Intelligence reinforces FADEL's continued investment in AI-driven innovation focused on helping brands, licensors, licensees, and agencies modernize operations and unlock greater value from their licensing data.

AIVA Intelligence is available within FADEL IPM Suite and LicenSee platforms, and is coming soon for Brand Vision. See AIVA Intelligence in action at Licensing Expo, booth A199.

For more information, visit fadel.com/aiva.

About FADEL

FADEL delivers AI-enabled software to manage brand compliance and IP licensing with precision and confidence. Its cloud-based platforms help organizations govern content and usage rights at scale, streamline complex licensing and royalty processes, and reduce risk across global operations. Trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands in media, publishing, consumer goods, high-tech, and advertising, FADEL empowers teams to protect intellectual property, accelerate licensing workflows, and operate with clarity in an increasingly complex digital ecosystem. To learn more, visit fadel.com.

SOURCE FADEL