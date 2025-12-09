Fairfax City Economic Development and Mason Consulting Group Conclude Successful Pilot Program Supporting Local Businesses

FCED and George Mason's Costello College of Business announce the completion of their successful pilot program. Post this

The 8-week project paired participating businesses with multidisciplinary student teams and incorporated structured professional development shaped by FCED, MCG, and Costello College of Business professors. Students completed advisor-led onboarding, participated in training and workshops with industry professionals, conducted site visits and weekly client meetings, and refined their recommendations with expert feedback. The pilot concluded on November 20 with final presentations delivered to business clients, FCED staff, and George Mason faculty.

Selected from a pool of 29 applicants, Fairfax City businesses BE2 Pilates and Make My Day CPA participated in the inaugural cohort and received tailored consulting services from two student teams. After meeting with MCG, each business identified core challenges that the consultants worked to address.

BE2 Pilates

BE2 Pilates, a boutique Pilates studio, identified its limited visibility and engagement among younger clients, especially college students, as its primary challenge amid a competitive fitness market.

Tactics & Recommendations:

Developed a student pricing and discount model to improve affordability and expand access

Designed a ClassPass integration strategy to increase discovery and attract new clients through digital marketplaces

Created campus outreach initiatives, including partnerships with George Mason campus groups, tabling opportunities, and cross-promotional activities

Built a social media growth strategy focused on Reels content, influencer collaborations, and community engagement to broaden reach and drive traffic

Make My Day CPA

Make My Day CPA, which specializes in tax, accounting, and payroll services, identified the need to strengthen the firm's competitive positioning in a rapidly evolving accounting landscape and modernizing client education materials to better support clients.

Tactics & Recommendations:

Conducted a competitive analysis of mid-sized CPA firms across Northern Virginia to identify differentiators and market opportunities

Edited and redesigned six client education e-booklets, improving clarity, branding consistency, and usability for clients

Provided SEO and web optimization recommendations to increase online visibility and streamline digital discoverability

Client Feedback

Both BE2 Pilates and Make My Day CPA reported positive experiences with the pilot program, noting that the student teams delivered professional, well-researched, and immediately useful recommendations. Business owners highlighted the clarity of the deliverables, the students' strong communication and project management skills, and the practical value of the strategies provided—many of which they plan to implement to support ongoing growth.

"This program began as a student-led collaboration between Fairfax City Economic Development and the Costello College of Business and, by virtue of the success of its pilot, has become an experiential learning model for town and gown collaboration," said George Mason's Costello College of Business Dean Ajay Vinzé. "Our students, through their membership in the MCG, worked closely with two local businesses to develop strategic and thoughtful recommendations designed to help them overcome the real challenges they face in growing their businesses."

"We love the energy and professionalism that George Mason students bring to Fairfax City and to our businesses," said Marie Spittell, Senior Assistant Director of Business Investment at Fairfax City Economic Development. "We are pleased to have been able to offer this learning opportunity to the students and to be able to provide support to our businesses so that they thrive and can better serve their new and existing clients from their home base in Fairfax City."

Following the successful completion of the Fall 2025 pilot, FCED and MCG plan to seek program renewal for future semesters to expand the program to serve additional businesses. For more information on business support programs led by Fairfax City Economic Development, please visit gofairfaxcity.com/business-assistance/incentives-grants.

About Fairfax City Economic Development

Fairfax City Economic Development is a collaboration between the Fairfax City Economic Development Department and the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, an independent agency administered by a commission appointed by the City Council to promote economic development activity within Fairfax. Fairfax City Economic Development helps attract businesses to the city, encourages and develops programs that foster connections between businesses, residents, and visitors of Fairfax City, and spearheads innovative programs and strategies devoted to positioning Fairfax City as an ideal location to start, grow, and scale a business. It is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Learn more at gofairfaxcity.com.

About Costello College of Business

The Donald G. Costello College of Business at George Mason University is one of the largest business schools in Virginia, and is located near Washington, D.C., and in South Korea. The AACSB-accredited college prepares undergraduate and graduate students from the U.S. and across the globe for career success in business and government, through its research-based faculty and focus on multi-disciplinary academic programs, inclusive entrepreneurship, modular education, and corporate and community partner engagement. Learn more at business.gmu.edu.

About George Mason University

George Mason University is Virginia's largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., George Mason enrolls more than 40,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. George Mason has grown rapidly over the past half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity, and commitment to accessibility. In 2023, the university launched Mason Now: Power the Possible, a one-billion-dollar comprehensive campaign to support student success, research, innovation, community, and stewardship. Learn more at gmu.edu.

