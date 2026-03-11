FAIRFAX CITY, Va., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At its March 10 meeting, the Fairfax City Council introduced Colleen Kardasz as the new director of Fairfax City Economic Development. Kardasz, who has served as the assistant director of economic development for Loudoun County since 2017, was selected following an extensive national search and rigorous interview process. She is anticipated to begin her new position on March 30.

Fairfax City Names Colleen Kardasz Director of Economic Development

"We are excited for Colleen to lead our economic development team," said Dan Alexander, Fairfax City Manager. "Fairfax is uniquely positioned in the heart of Northern Virginia's innovation and technology economy, and we look forward to her leadership in strengthening our business community and expanding opportunities in the city."

In addition to serving as director of Fairfax City Economic Development, Kardasz will also serve as chief executive officer of the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, overseeing the city's economic development strategy and development portfolio. She will lead a team of 12 staff and consultants to strengthen the city's economy, support its existing business community, and position Fairfax as a regional and international destination for investment, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

In Loudoun County, Kardasz helped implement a strategic economic development plan and launch new programs to attract and retain businesses. She also served as the staff liaison to the county's Economic Development Authority and supported the creation of the Northern Virginia Economic Alliance by developing its procurement policy, establishing its first banking relationship, managing a foundational GO Virginia grant, and coordinating legal and organizational matters.

Prior to her role in Loudoun County, Kardasz served as director of the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce's Export Assistance Network, where she supported small and mid-sized manufacturers with international business development.

Kardasz holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Toledo College of Law and earned a bachelor's degree in communications and Spanish, magna cum laude, from Hiram College. She is a member of the International City/County Management Association and is a Certified Economic Developer through the International Economic Development Council.

About Fairfax City Economic Development

Fairfax City Economic Development is a collaboration between the Fairfax City Economic Development Department and the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, an independent agency administered by a commission appointed by the Fairfax City Council to promote economic development activity within Fairfax. Fairfax City Economic Development works to attract businesses to the city; develops programs that foster connections between businesses, residents, and visitors; and leads innovative strategies to position Fairfax as an ideal location to start, grow, and scale a business. Fairfax City Economic Development is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Learn more at gofairfaxcity.com.

