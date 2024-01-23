Fairfax County Secures 3-Studio Deal with Perspire Sauna Studio

Premiere Infrared Sauna Franchise to Make Official Virginia Debut in 2024

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , one of the fastest-growing sauna franchise brands specializing in full-spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), is starting out their year with news of the brand's latest development deal for Fairfax County, Virginia. The agreement, being spearheaded by local entrepreneurs Michael Sobhi and Michael Baffa, will bring three sauna studios to the market, with the first being planned for West Falls Church.

Following a record year of expansion and franchise development for the Perspire team, this multi-unit agreement will be the first to introduce the concept to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Sobhi and Baffa have a combined 20-years of experience working together in the real estate and construction industries, where they've honed an acute ability to assess and understand properties, and create spaces that resonate with clients' aspirations. It's their belief that the transition to Perspire Sauna Studio will be a natural extension of their commitment to enhancing lifestyles.

In addition to this initial franchise agreement, both have shared an ambition to introduce a total of 10 spa locations to the area over the course of the next three years.

"We've always been health-conscious and familiar with the benefits of saunas, though our experiences have been limited to gyms and public facilities, where truly enjoying the experience can be challenging," Sobhi shared. "The concept of Perspire, with its private and personalized approach to wellness, immediately resonated with us. We saw it as something we would personally use and benefit from if it were available in our area."

Convinced they weren't alone in that sentiment; they both took it upon themselves to explore what opportunities existed with the Perspire franchise and how they could bring the brand to the community. With a firm grasp not only for the values and vision of the brand, but for its unique spot in the fitness field and advanced wellness technology capabilities, their decision to become proud franchisees was confirmed.

"At the crux of our brand is the intent to ignite a passion in our members and our communities for a more relaxing, health-conscious lifestyle," said Lee Braun, Co-founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "That passion starts by introducing the science-backed approach of infrared and red light therapy to new people and new places; something both Michaels are now playing a pivotal role in seeing through."

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit https://franchise.perspiresaunastudio.com/ .

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, with a goal to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 170 franchise agreements, with 49 open studios and an additional 20 under development.

Media Contact: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 937-545-9812

SOURCE Perspire Sauna Studio