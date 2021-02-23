Fairfax, Virginia CPA Firm Joins Citrin Cooperman

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman announced today the firm's continued expansion on the East Coast with the joining of one of the largest local accounting services firms in the Washington DC metropolitan area, Homes, Lowry, Horn & Johnson, LTD (HLHJ), effective December 1, 2020. The addition of HLHJ and their 4 partners and 17 staff will provide Citrin Cooperman with a third DC Metro office, accompanying the sister offices in Tysons, Virginia and Bethesda, Maryland. Partner Bo Fitzpatrick will be the managing partner of the three offices.

"The joining of Homes, Lowry, Horn & Johnson was an easy decision for us," said Citrin Cooperman CEO, Joel Cooperman. "At the heart of the business, HLHJ and Citrin Cooperman prioritize exceptional client service. From the first conversation with Kathy Poorbaugh, HLHJ's president, we were confident and excited for the future of Citrin Cooperman with the HLHJ team."

HLHJ has a long history and tradition of personalizing quality service to all of their clients. Backed by technology and ever-changing standards, HLHJ provides full service tax, audit, and outsourcing work in many industries, with specialization in government contracting, professional services, automotive dealers, not-for-profit entities, and high-net-worth individuals.

"We have been strategically building our DC Metro region, and HLHJ is an experienced firm with a lot to offer in our decision to expand more in the Northern Virginia region," said Bo Fitzpatrick, managing partner of the DC Metro offices. "The team has a wide breadth of industry expertise, and knows the business geography inside and out. We welcome them with open arms and are ready to grow together."

With the addition of HLHJ, Citrin Cooperman has nearly 100 dedicated professionals amongst the three offices, forming a depth of expertise for the nuances specific to the area. Citrin Cooperman was founded in 1979 by Niles Citrin and CEO Joel Cooperman.

"Citrin Cooperman takes HLHJ's core values to a new level with their dedicated professionals across the firm," said Kathy Poorbaugh. "My team is a great fit for Citrin Cooperman- in professional services, culture, and values. This is the perfect environment for my team to be able to grow and prosper in their careers. We are excited to be able to start this new journey and contribute to the growth of the already rapidly growing firm."

About Citrin Cooperman

About Citrin Cooperman: Citrin Cooperman is among the largest, full-service assurance, tax, and business advisory firms in the United States, having steadily built its business serving a diverse and loyal clientele since 1979. Our daily mission is to help our clients "focus on what counts." Rooted in our core values, we provide a comprehensive, integrated business approach to traditional services, which includes proactive insights throughout the lifecycle of our clients wherever they do business, across the globe. Citrin Cooperman is an independent firm associated with Moore Global Network Limited. citrincooperman.com

Press Contact:

Laura F. Kucera

212-697-1000

https://www.citrincooperman.com/

SOURCE Citrin Cooperman