Fairfield Inn & Suites Boise West Receives Inspired Service Award

Brandt Hospitality Group Presents Boise Hotel with Annual Award

BOISE, Idaho , July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfield Inn & Suites Boise West was awarded the Inspired Service Award for 2023 at the Brandt Hospitality Group General Manager and Director of Sales Conference. This award is given to a property that has achieved high-ranking guest experience scores throughout the year of 2023.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Boise West is located at 7881 W Emerald St. in Boise, Idaho. The hotel is across the street from Boise Town Square, the ideal shopping and dining destination with over 100 different stores and restaurants.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Boise West's prime location boasts easy access to Downtown Boise and the Boise Airport. The hotel is near many local attractions for leisure travelers and offers the ideal accommodations for business travel.

The hotel features complimentary breakfast, an indoor pool, 24/7 fitness center, free parking, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Guest rooms are equipped with a minifridge, microwave, coffee maker, and more. Guest suites offer a sofa bed for extra sleeping room. To learn more, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/boifw-fairfield-inn-and-suites-boise-west/overview/.

The hotel team is led by General Manager, Cindy Crain, and Director of Sales, Emalee Hancock. Thanks to their leadership, the hotel team was able to place in the top 5% of Fairfields for Intent to Recommend scores.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Boise West is a part of the Marriott Bonvoy family. Members are invited to unlock extraordinary experiences with member rates, free nights, mobile check-in and more. To enroll in Bonvoy, visit www.joinmarriottbonvoy.com/BOIFW.

This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2024, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Partnership Circle Award" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about BHG, visit www.brandthg.com.

