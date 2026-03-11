Staybridge Suites Denver North Thornton Earns Prestigious 2025 IHG Torchbearer Award for Excellence

THORNTON, Colo., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Staybridge Suites Denver North Thornton, a premier choice for extended stay lodging in North Denver, has been honored with the IHG Torchbearer Award for the second consecutive year. As the highest accolade presented by InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), this award distinguishes the property as a leader in operational performance and guest satisfaction.

"The Torchbearer award is a direct reflection of our teams' beautiful hearts and commitment to excellence," said General Manager, Jaylene Kremer. "This recognition validates the care and consistency our team brings to every guest experience."

Located conveniently for travelers visiting the Denver metropolitan area, the hotel specializes in upscale accommodations designed for long-term comfort. The property features:

Fully Equipped In-Room Kitchens: Ideal for extended stay travelers.

Complimentary Breakfast: A wide selection of healthy breakfast favorites.

Added Amenities: Guests enjoy an indoor pool, 24/7 fitness center, complimentary parking, and free Wi-Fi.

As an IHG One Rewards participating hotel, guests can earn and redeem points while enjoying award-winning service at Staybridge Suites Denver North Thornton. Book your award-winning stay at: Staybridge Suites Denver North – Thornton

About Brandt Hospitality Group

This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2024, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Partnership Circle Award" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles.

Brandt Hospitality Group is currently working on developments in the Denver Market with plans to open in 2026. BHG is excited to introduce Fairfield Inn & Suites Denver – Central Park and Home2 Suites Thornton to the area. To learn more about Brandt, visit www.brandthg.com.

SOURCE Brandt Hospitality Group