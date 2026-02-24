Holiday Inn Express Fargo West Acres Receives Renovation

Brandt Hospitality Group's Development Team Renovates Fargo Hotel

FARGO, N.D., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Express Fargo West Acres offers a refreshed experience following a recent hotel renovation. The hotel is located across the street from West Acres Mall at 1040 40th St S, Fargo, ND 58103.

"Our recent updates have created a more intentional and welcoming environment for today's traveler," said Area Director of Sales, Jae Dewald. "Guests appreciate the fresh-ground coffee, additional plug-in access throughout shared spaces, and subtle Fargo-inspired touches that make their stay feel both brand familiar yet uniquely local."

Holiday Inn Express Fargo West Acres offers an elevated environment for both business and leisure travelers. The transformation includes modern décor and high quality furnishings throughout all public spaces and guest rooms. Each guest accommodation has been fully reimagined, boasting a refreshed design with new beds to enhance guest comfort.

Brandt Hospitality Group's in-house development team oversaw the renovation from planning to project management to completion. With their extensive hotel renovation experience, BrandtHG Development works seamlessly alongside hotel management to minimize guest impact during construction.

Holiday Inn Express Fargo West Acres is a part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family. IHG One Rewards members are invited to earn points during their stay. For more hotel details and to book your stay, visit: https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/us/en/fargo/farex/hoteldetail

This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2024, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Partnership Circle Award" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about Brandt, visit www.brandthg.com.

SOURCE Brandt Hospitality Group