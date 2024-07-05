Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and SOL Properties to debut Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai

The 55-storey luxury residential project is the latest land development in Downtown Dubai offering stunning views of both the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain.

DUBAI, UAE, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a world-renowned luxury hotel brand within the Accor group, has partnered with SOL Properties, a leading developer in the UAE, to launch a standout private residence development, Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai. Redefining luxury real estate in Downtown Dubai, the project is currently underway and is scheduled for completion by Q3 of 2027.

Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai combines Fairmont's distinguished brand standards and global reputation in luxury hospitality with SOL Properties' vast expertise in luxury real estate to establish new benchmarks in upscale urban living. The development will include meticulously designed spaces, blending elegance and timeless opulence. With a wide array of spacious layouts and custom amenities, these residences represent the pinnacle of luxury lifestyle for today and tomorrow, with expansive terraces offering breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa and the exquisite Dubai Fountain.

Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties, said: "Alongside the team at Fairmont, we at SOL Properties are elated to provide a completely new standard of luxury living in Downtown Dubai. Our goal is to provide residents with exclusive amenities and personalised offerings, thereby setting a new precedent for comfort and convenience for our owners. By combining Fairmont's exceptional hospitality and thoughtful service with our integrated residential environment and attention to quality, this project is certain to offer residents unmatched lifestyle experiences."

In response to the evolving demands of urban homeowners, the residential project promises a suite of premium amenities and services. Residence owners will have exclusive access to Fairmont's wide range of integrated amenities, which include gourmet restaurants, private swimming pool, fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, offering a resort-like experience within the confines of their own home.

Omer Acar, CEO for Fairmont, commented: "We are delighted to continue bringing the Fairmont experience around the globe. Drawing on both Accor and Fairmont's long history and notable expertise in managing luxury branded residential, and working with leading developers and partners such as SOL Properties, we are able to deliver a living experience that is poised to truly redefine luxury residential in an already competitive market such as Dubai, or in other top destinations worldwide."

The project exemplifies the ongoing expansion and appeal of luxury living in Dubai, with the luxury residential real estate market projected to grow by more than 8 percent by 2029. Opening as the premiere luxury real estate in Downtown Dubai, Faimont Solara Tower reinforces Dubai's demand as a global destination, attracting high-net-worth individuals and investors seeking to diversify their portfolios with the city's strategic location and investor-friendly regulations.

Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai joins a portfolio of 16 Fairmont-branded residences, each a sanctuary with the luxury of Fairmont and the privacy of home, from Mayakoba in Mexico, Rabat and Marrakech in Morocco, to Los Angeles in the USA. Globally renowned for the brand's expertise in luxury residential, Fairmont has another 22 projects in the pipeline. The project is supported by Accor One Living, an industry-first platform focused on the design and operation of innovative mixed-use hospitality solutions for a new generation of investors and homeowners.

Jeff Tisdall, Chief Business Officer, Accor One Living, said: "We are very proud to be partnering with SOL Properties on this landmark Fairmont branded residence development, a leading example of an exciting new generation of standalone private residences supported by Accor One Living. We are confident the ultra prime location, extensive private facilities for residence owners, and elevated residential living experience made possible by Fairmont, combined with SOL Properties' reputation for quality and luxury, will be very well received by homeowners."

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. fairmont.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

About SOL Properties

Founded in 1974 under the patronage of the Bhatia Group, SOL Properties is a distinguished leader in the UAE's real estate sector, renowned for its luxury property developments. Over the past 50 years, SOL Properties has delivered over 250 transformative projects, encompassing exquisite residential developments, iconic commercial spaces, and luxury hotels. The company's diverse portfolio includes iconic projects across Dubai, such as Ocean House, Oakley Square, Hillside Villas, SOL Bay, and hospitality projects like The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, and Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeirah. SOL Properties' dedication to innovation and excellence shines through in every project, as they blend creative ingenuity with architectural brilliance to redefine luxury living and working environments. For more information, visit www.solproperties.ae

