Fairmont Mayakoba Adds Impressive New Talent to its Executive Team

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Operating a world-class luxury resort can be a very challenging business. To be the best, it takes a highly skilled and experienced management staff who understand how to consistently deliver the best experience every day for every guest. To rise to this challenge, Fairmont Mayakoba is proud to announce two recent additions to its already stellar executive team.

The first addition is Juan Carlos Ortiz, who will lead the resort's food & beverages, spa, and recreation programs. Not only is Juan Carlos a recognized expert in the food & beverages department, but he also has a strong operations background and a leadership style that motivates and brings people together. His experience includes a variety of management positions with some of the world's best-known luxury brands. He has also worked with top all-inclusive properties, infusing each with a level of luxury. In fact, he's successfully guided some of these properties to prestigious certifications from Leading Hotels of the World and AAA 5 Diamond status.

While his experience is impressive, his greatest strength lies in knowing how to connect with guests and staff. While remaining committed to the highest level of standards, Juan Carlos has a unique ability to manage all the resources of the resorts' operation to the benefit of both guests and staff. Passionate about his profession, with a very clear focus on achieving the goals set by the company, Juan Carlos is a perfect addition to the Fairmont Mayakoba executive team.

The next appointment to the executive team is Cain Monroy, who will lead the resort's rooms division, engineering, and prevention programs. Cain's remarkable career as a hotelier spans over 25 years, having held a range of positions, primarily in guest services. From his early days as a lead concierge in Mexico City, Cain has more recently enjoyed a stellar 18-year career at Fairmont Mayakoba, having held management positions including Director of Guest Experience, Front Office Director and Director of the Rooms Division. When it comes to understanding the many important details of operating a luxury resort, Cains' commitment and work ethic are second to none. His knowledge of luxury accommodations, managing staff, and attention to detail are qualities that elevate the level of guest service and accommodations at Fairmont.

Twice voted leader of the year by Fairmont Mayakoba, Cain is one of the resorts' most dynamic managers. Uniquely qualified in both front-of-the-house and back-of-the-house hotel operations, Cains' skills ensure guests enjoy the best experience throughout their stay. Cain is an enthusiastic, motivated leader and a perfect fit for an impressive executive team.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres, within a private luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Fairmont Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the first LIV Golf Tournament event in Mexico and first golf course to host the PGA Tournament outside the United States. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Preferred by Nature verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact call 1(800) 540 6088 or email [email protected] , or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba or follow Fairmont Mayakoba on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, and Instagram.

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor's unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality – one of the fastest growing categories in the industry – is led by Ennismore, a joint venture, which Accor holds a majority shareholding. Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Accor boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and more than 230,000 team members worldwide. Members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program – ALL – Accor Live Limitless - a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its global sustainability commitments (such as achieving Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2050, global elimination of single use plastics in its hotels' guest experience, etc.), Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com, or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

