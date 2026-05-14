GONZALO GÜELMAN ROS APPOINTED GENERAL MANAGER OF FAIRMONT MAYAKOBA

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Mayakoba, the luxurious beachfront sanctuary set amidst Riviera Maya's pristine coastline and lush tropical mangroves, announces the appointment of Gonzalo Güelman Ros as General Manager. A respected global hospitality leader, Ros brings more than 30 years of experience across the Americas and the Caribbean, with a distinguished reputation for leading luxury resorts whilst consistently enhancing both operational performance and guest experiences.

Fairmont Mayakoba announces the appointment of Gonzalo Güelman Ros as General Manager. Post this Gonzalo Güelman Ros, new General Manager of Fairmont Mayakoba

Widely recognized for elevating high-profile properties through complex pre-openings and multi-million-dollar renovations, Ros previously held senior leadership roles with globally renowned brands including Conrad, The Ritz-Carlton, IHG, Four Seasons, and St. Regis, recently serving as General Manager of The St. Regis Punta Mita. His leadership style blends operational excellence with a people-first philosophy, shaped by a career that began in food and beverage and evolved into executive roles across large-scale resort portfolios.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Fairmont Mayakoba team. It is truly an honor to become part of a property that has achieved so much over the past 20 years. My goal is to build upon this remarkable legacy and further position Fairmont Mayakoba as Mexico's premier luxury destination, while motivating our team to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests every day," says Gonzalo Güelman Ros.

Beyond hotel operations, Gonzalo Güelman Ros is the founder of Talisman Group, a lifestyle curation firm specializing in luxury residential experiences. He also previously served as Co-CEO and Managing Director of Xala Development, an eco-conscious development on Mexico's Pacific coast. With a strategic vision and collaborative approach rooted in a deep understanding of Latin America and its rich cultural landscape, Ros redefines luxury properties while creating authentic, immersive moments.

As Fairmont Mayakoba enters a transformative new chapter, Ros will play an instrumental role in guiding the seaside haven's continued evolution, with a focus on thoughtful service and elevated programming. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the resort recently debuted Past, Present, and Paradise, an immersive art installation showcasing both established and emerging Riviera Maya talent, reinforcing its commitment to spotlighting local culture and global creativity. Fairmont Mayakoba also expanded its wellness offerings with the introduction of a dedicated Wellness Suite, designed to ensure a fully immersive, restorative escape tailored to the mind, body, and spirit of a discerning luxury traveler.

The milestone year further solidifies Fairmont Mayakoba's standing among Mexico's leading luxury destinations, defined by inventive dining, a world-class wellness oasis, and the reimagined Maykana Beach Club. Together with Ros's strategic leadership, the celebrated resort will reinforce its reputation for experiential programming, sustainability, and refined hospitality.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://www.fairmont-mayakoba.com.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres, within a private luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Fairmont Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the first LIV Golf Tournament event in Mexico and first golf course to host the PGA Tournament outside the United States. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Preferred by Nature verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations, call 1(800) 540 6088 or email [email protected] or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba. Follow Fairmont Mayakoba on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Fairmont Mayakoba