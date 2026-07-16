Fairmont San Juan Capistrano Class of 2026 Earns Admission to Southern California's Leading High Schools

Graduates receive multiple admissions offers, reflecting the school's strong academic preparation and personalized approach to learning.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont San Juan Capistrano is celebrating exceptional high school placement results for its Class of 2026, with graduates earning admission to many of Southern California's most respected private, public, and specialty high schools.

Graduates of the Fairmont San Juan Capistrano Class of 2026 celebrate as they prepare to head off to their high school of choice.

"Our students are the type of scholars top high schools want because they've learned to think independently, embrace challenges, and take ownership of their education," said Rebecca Lugo, Head of School at Fairmont San Juan Capistrano. "At Fairmont, students become architects of their own learning journey. They discover their strengths, pursue their passions, and develop the confidence, character, and academic foundation to thrive wherever they choose to go next."

Outstanding Outcomes Across the Class

Members of the Class of 2026 earned admission to many of Southern California's most selective high schools, including Mater Dei High School, Orange County School of the Arts, Sage Hill School, Santa Margarita Catholic High School, St. Margaret's Episcopal School, and Troy High School, nearly all of which have earned an A+ overall rating on Niche. For many families, the challenge wasn't gaining admission—it was deciding among multiple outstanding opportunities.

To learn more, contact Betty Petersen at [email protected].

"The Class of 2026 demonstrated that exceptional outcomes are the standard at Fairmont San Juan Capistrano," said Lugo. "When students are challenged, supported, and known as individuals, this is the kind of success that becomes possible across an entire class."

That success is reflected in this year's acceptance outcomes. For example, approximately 90% of applicants earned admission to JSerra Catholic High School, 93% received offers from Santa Margarita Catholic High School, and every student who applied to Fairmont Preparatory Academy received an offer of admission.

A Personalized Path to Success

Fairmont San Juan Capistrano's personalized approach combines rigorous academics with individualized support, helping students grow into confident learners prepared for the next stage of their educational journey. Small class sizes, dedicated faculty, leadership opportunities, athletics, arts, and enrichment programs create an environment in which students are academically challenged while receiving the guidance they need to reach their full potential.

That preparation was evident as many families weighed multiple admissions offers, giving them the opportunity to choose the high school that best aligned with their child's academic, athletic, artistic, and personal aspirations.

"Fairmont is uniquely positioned as a school that offers both a rigorous academic experience and an elite athletic experience while nurturing and supporting each child in a caring, tailored environment," said Omar Kariuki, whose son was a member of the school's flagship Athletic Academy and was accepted to several highly regarded high schools before choosing Crean Lutheran High School. "For our son, this was the perfect combination as a scholar-athlete."

SOURCE Fairmont Schools