Fairview Microwave Boosts RF Component Availability with Waveguide Power Dividers

Innovative SPDT Toggle Switches Redefine RF Signal Control and Accessibility

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the release of its waveguide power dividers. These advanced components, featuring single-pole, double-throw (SPDT) toggle switches with SMA connectors, are a milestone in RF component availability, offering customers unmatched convenience and performance.

Fairview's new SPDT toggle switches have an operating frequency range up to 26 GHz.

Fairview's waveguide power dividers cater to the dynamic requirements of RF applications. They feature a robust SPDT switching configuration with a toggle switch, enabling precise signal control and routing. With an extensive operating frequency range extending up to 26 GHz, these power dividers exhibit remarkable versatility across a wide spectrum of high-frequency applications.

The SMA connectorized design of these power dividers ensures secure and stable connections, safeguarding signal integrity and minimizing signal loss. They deliver exceptional performance, boasting a voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) of 1.2:1 and providing an impressive isolation performance of up to 80 dB.

"Our waveguide power dividers offer readily available, high-performance RF components that align with the fast-paced technological landscape," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas.

Fairview Microwave's waveguide power dividers are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

