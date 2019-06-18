Fairview Microwave Debuts New Line of In-Stock, Ultra-High Frequency Waveguide Antennas up to 220 GHz

Fairview's new line of waveguide antennas is made up of 85 new models covering a broad spectrum of millimeter wave frequencies from 40 to 220 GHz. The waveguide sizes of these antennas range from WR5 to WR19 and deliver gain from 3.5 dBi to 25 dBi nominal, depending on the model.

This new product line encompasses five categories of ultra-high frequency waveguide antennas to address point-to-point and point-to-multi-point wireless applications: standard gain horn and conical gain horn antennas to 220 GHz, along with omni-directional, horn lens and wide-angle scalar feed horn antennas to 99 GHz. Additionally, these new waveguide antennas are RoHS and REACH compliant.

"This new product line is truly groundbreaking for us. Not only are we introducing several new types of waveguide antennas to our existing antenna line, but these new antennas are the highest frequency products we've ever offered in our extensive lineup of quality RF, microwave and mmWave components all available to ship the same day," said Mark Miller, Product Line Manager.

Fairview Microwave's new mmWave waveguide antennas with frequency's up to 220 GHz are in-stock and ready for same-day shipment with no minimum order quantity.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/waveguide-antennas.html?utm_source=fairviewmicrowave&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=waveguide_antennas_2019

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2008 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave

