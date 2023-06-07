Fairview Microwave Launches mm Waveguide Horn Antennas that Cover Broad Frequency Range

News provided by

Fairview Microwave Inc.

07 Jun, 2023, 10:17 ET

Versatile mm Waveguide Horn Antennas for Optimal Wireless Communication and Testing

IRVINE, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced the launch of its new mm waveguide horn antennas, designed to deliver superior performance and consistency across a broad frequency range.

The new line of antennas is available in a wide array of sizes, from WR-6 to WR-34, and boasts a frequency span from 22 GHz to 170 GHz. They are meticulously engineered with a rectangular waveguide interface and made from high-grade copper, finished with gold plating.

Continue Reading
Fairview's versatile mm waveguide horn antennas provide optimal wireless communication and testing.
Fairview's versatile mm waveguide horn antennas provide optimal wireless communication and testing.

They offer 6.5 dBi nominal gain in probe antennas and 15 dBi nominal gain in dual polarized antennas, providing consistent performance and high-quality signal transmission.

The new antennas are versatile, designed for use in a variety of applications including microwave radio system solutions, wireless communications, and radome, automotive, and satellite antenna testing. They are also ideal for laboratory use for antenna measurements.

With their low voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) of less than 1.3, these antennas ensure efficient power transmission and minimal signal reflection. They also offer consistent gain versus frequency, ensuring reliable performance across the complete frequency range.

"By combining a wide frequency range with precision engineering and high-quality materials, our new mm waveguide horn antennas offer optimal performance in diverse wireless communication scenarios," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new mm waveguide horn antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please contact +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

Also from this source

Fairview Microwave Introduces Voltage-Controlled Analog Attenuators and TTL Programmable Attenuators

Fairview Microwave Launches New Ruggedized Electromechanical Relay Switches

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.