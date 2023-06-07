Fairview Microwave Launches mm Waveguide Horn Antennas that Cover Broad Frequency Range

Versatile mm Waveguide Horn Antennas for Optimal Wireless Communication and Testing

IRVINE, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced the launch of its new mm waveguide horn antennas, designed to deliver superior performance and consistency across a broad frequency range.

The new line of antennas is available in a wide array of sizes, from WR-6 to WR-34, and boasts a frequency span from 22 GHz to 170 GHz. They are meticulously engineered with a rectangular waveguide interface and made from high-grade copper, finished with gold plating.

Fairview's versatile mm waveguide horn antennas provide optimal wireless communication and testing.

They offer 6.5 dBi nominal gain in probe antennas and 15 dBi nominal gain in dual polarized antennas, providing consistent performance and high-quality signal transmission.

The new antennas are versatile, designed for use in a variety of applications including microwave radio system solutions, wireless communications, and radome, automotive, and satellite antenna testing. They are also ideal for laboratory use for antenna measurements.

With their low voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) of less than 1.3, these antennas ensure efficient power transmission and minimal signal reflection. They also offer consistent gain versus frequency, ensuring reliable performance across the complete frequency range.

"By combining a wide frequency range with precision engineering and high-quality materials, our new mm waveguide horn antennas offer optimal performance in diverse wireless communication scenarios," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new mm waveguide horn antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please contact +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.