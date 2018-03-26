Fairview Microwave Launches New Line of RF and Microwave Power Amplifier Accessories

Fairview's new product line includes eight different heat sink models that feature finned extrusion profiles with large baseplate mounting surfaces and AC or DC power supply options for models with integrated cooling fans. Most models include thermal mounting gaskets for optimal thermal flow. Some of the models are designated for general purpose usage and others are configured for select power amplifier models. The general-purpose heat sink models (FMAMC5013 and FMAMC5022) can be used for all Fairview power amplifiers where a heat sink is recommended, typically one watt and greater. This series also includes four power control cable assemblies that are configured for select power amplifier models with D-sub connector interfaces to support test and measurement applications.

"Designers will find our new amplifier accessories extremely useful in test and measurement applications. They ensure optimal performance, long-term reliability and can be used in combination with a wide selection of our power amplifier models," said Tim Galla, Product Manager.

Fairview's new RF and microwave power amplifier accessories are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/amplifier-accessories.html.

For inquiries, Fairview can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2008 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936 x1174

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fairview-microwave-launches-new-line-of-rf-and-microwave-power-amplifier-accessories-300618714.html

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

Related Links

https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com

