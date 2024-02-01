Fairview Microwave Launches Waveguide Power Dividers

News provided by

Fairview Microwave Inc.

01 Feb, 2024, 10:17 ET

High-Performance Dividers Offer 2-Way Power Splitting for Dependable Signal Division

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its latest product offering, waveguide power dividers. The versatile two-way dividers are designed to meet the diverse needs of professionals in the RF and microwave industry.

Continue Reading
Fairview's new waveguide power dividers have UG-style square cover flanges for a reliable connection.
Fairview's new waveguide power dividers have UG-style square cover flanges for a reliable connection.

The power dividers have a wide variety of applications. They are available in a range of waveguide sizes that include WR-90, WR-51, WR-34, WR-28 and WR-22. They feature a two-way power splitting configuration, making them indispensable for applications where signal division is critical.

The dividers ensure efficient signal management and are designed with a UG-style square cover flange, guaranteeing a secure and reliable connection for optimal signal integrity. Fairview Microwave's commitment to providing exceptional value ensures that professionals receive top-notch components that meet their performance and financial expectations.

"The launch of our waveguide power dividers is a big step forward in providing versatile and readily available components to professionals in the RF and microwave industry," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "They offer efficiency, compatibility and affordability, making them a valuable addition to a wide range of applications."

Fairview's new waveguide power dividers are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

Also from this source

Fairview Microwave Unveils Premium Waveguide Calibration Kits

Fairview Microwave Unveils Premium Waveguide Calibration Kits

Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, introduces its...
Fairview Microwave Presents Range of Rubber Duck and Whip-Style Antennas

Fairview Microwave Presents Range of Rubber Duck and Whip-Style Antennas

Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, announces its new ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Equipment

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.