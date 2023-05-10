Fairview Microwave Offers Variable Phase Shifters, Continuously Variable Attenuators and Step Attenuators

New Phase Shifters and Attenuators Address Testing and Communications Applications

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, is now offering a series of variable phase shifters, continuously variable attenuators and step attenuators that adjust transmission phases and attenuation levels in RF systems with pinpoint accuracy.

Fairview's expansion includes three new product categories: variable phase shifters, continuously variable attenuators and step attenuators.

Fairview's new phase shifters and attenuators address testing and communications applications.

The variable phase shifters have adjustable phases at 60 degree/GHz, 90 degree/GHz and 180 degree/GHz. They have a power rating of 100 watts and frequency ranges at 2 GHz, 4 GHz and 8 GHz.

The expansion of continuously variable attenuators provides attenuation levels up to 50 dB, operating frequency coverage up to 18 GHz, and maximum power ratings of 5 watts and 10 watts.

The step attenuators feature attenuation levels that include 10, 60, 70 and 99 dB. They offer attenuation and attenuation steps at 1 dB and 10 dB depending on the design, and cover frequency ranges at 6, 8 and 18 GHz.

"Our line of phase shifters and attenuators allows you to adjust your transmission phases and attenuation levels with pinpoint accuracy. Also, with our industry-leading inventory position, you don't have to waste time waiting to get the components you need," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new variable phase shifters, continuously variable attenuators and step attenuators are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

