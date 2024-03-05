Fairview Microwave Releases Standard Gain Horn Antenna Radome Covers

Elevating Outdoor Performance and Signal Protection for Waveguide Horn Antennas

IRVINE, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its latest product innovation: standard gain horn antenna radome covers. They are designed to enhance the performance of waveguide horn antennas in outdoor settings while safeguarding them from external factors.

Fairview's new standard gain horn antenna radome covers are weatherproofed for outdoor use.

Compatible with various rectangular waveguide sizes ranging from WR-028 to WR-430, and offering gain values from 10 dBi to 20 dBi, these standard gain horn antenna radome covers cater to a wide spectrum of outdoor communication and measurement needs.

The new radome covers come with essential features such as outdoor rating/weatherproofing, low relative permittivity (dielectric constant), and minimal signal reflection or attenuation. They are crafted from high-strength, thermally stable polymethacrylamide for durability and protection.

With Fairview's radome covers, customers can harness the power of waveguide horn antennas in outdoor environments, expanding the scope of their applications. These radome covers also offer enhanced signal performance by minimizing signal reflection or attenuation, ensuring consistent and reliable communication and measurement results.

"The demand for outdoor communication and measurement solutions continues to grow, and Fairview is committed to addressing these needs with innovative products such as our radome covers," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They offer exceptional protection and performance."

Fairview Microwave's standard gain horn antenna radome covers are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

