Fairview Microwave Unveils Commercial Marine-Grade RF Antennas with Full-Spectrum Connectivity

Fairview Microwave Inc.

06 Jul, 2023, 10:17 ET

High-Performance, Ready-to-Ship Radio Antennas Are Engineered for Open Seas

IRVINE, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced the launch of its new commercial marine-grade ship/boat RF antennas, a pioneering line of antennas engineered to operate within the marine radio frequencies.

Fairview's new marine-grade ship/boat antennas are made for the open seas.
Fairview's new marine-grade ship/boat antennas are made for the open seas.

The new portfolio is designed to provide reliable and robust communication solutions for boat-to-boat communication, distress signals, port communications and more. The product line enables commercial vessels to command the ocean waves with superior connectivity and longevity.

Fairview's new antennas offer full-spectrum connectivity. They operate seamlessly within the universal marine frequency range of 156 MHz to 163 MHz and CB-27 MHz, 10m-HAM, ensuring unbroken connections at sea.

The antennas can be easily integrated into any vessel's design, thanks to the three types of mounts provided. The mounts have been crafted for optimal marine usage, offering versatility in mounting options.

The product line has weatherproof features, with antennas rated IP67 for water ingress, offering superior longevity and reliability. Optimal lengths are available for users to select based on their unique signal performance requirements. Superior GPS capabilities, designed with L1 band and multiband capabilities, offer a 28 dBi gain for reliable positioning.

All products in the line are crafted from robust stainless steel or fiberglass for lasting durability and enduring performance.

"These antennas deliver robust, reliable communication across the universal marine frequency range, ensuring seamless boat-to-boat communication, distress signals and port communications. Mariners can sail the seas with confidence, knowing they have a reliable communication companion that's ready to perform when it matters the most," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new commercial marine-grade ship/boat RF antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier, offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Media Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
978-682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

