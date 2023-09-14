Fairview Microwave Unveils Hermetically Sealed RF Connectors and Adapters

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced the expansion of its hermetic adapters and connectors product line. These connectors and adapters meet the rigorous demands of military/defense customers and are engineered for environments that require a rugged seal.

Fairview's new hermetically sealed RF connectors and adapters meet the demands of military/defense applications.
The new line features hermetically sealed terminal connectors and bulkhead-mount adapters that are tailored to provide reliable sealing in extreme conditions. With diverse connector options that include BNC, N, TNC, SMA, 2.92 mm and 2.4 mm, they offer flexibility and compatibility with various applications.

Adhering to MIL-STD-348B connector interfaces, these products ensure the quality and reliability that the defense industry demands. Furthermore, they are built to perform in a wide range of temperatures, allowing for use in harsh environments.

The benefits of these advanced connectors and adapters are numerous. They are designed specifically for areas requiring a rugged seal, offering robust construction. The product line also has top-of-the-line electrical performance, standing up to even the most demanding tasks. Offering leak rates of 1x10-6 and 1x10-8 helium per second, these components guarantee reliability and efficiency.

"Our new line of hermetically sealed RF connectors and adapters shows our commitment to providing innovative solutions for the mil/defense sectors," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "By combining rugged construction with superior electrical performance, we are ensuring that our customers have access to products that excel in extreme environments."

Fairview Microwave's new hermetically sealed RF connectors and adapters are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

